Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd Board Meeting

17.1
(0.53%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Shree Rama News. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited held on Monday, 11th November, 2024. Kindly update the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202413 May 2024
SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited held on Monday 20th May, 2024 Please find attached audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
SHREE RAMA NEWSPRINT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the auarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit Outcome of Board Meeting of Shree Rama Newsprint Limited held on Saturday, 10th February, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.02.2024)

Shree Rama News.: Related News

No Record Found

