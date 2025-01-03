Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd
51.62
|0.64
|1.26
|3252.06
|0
Tata Communications Ltd
1736.55
|-8.50
|-0.49
|49491.68
|111.36
GTL Ltd
12.64
|-0.08
|-0.63
|198.82
|3.77
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1494.7
|17.00
|1.15
|74735.00
|78.65
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1598.85
|-10.85
|-0.67
|910678.26
|121.4
Tulip Telecom Ltd
3.95
|-0.20
|-4.82
|57.28
|0
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
16.33
|0.16
|0.99
|2890.58
|32.32
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
79.42
|1.42
|1.82
|15526.05
|0
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
422.55
|0.30
|0.07
|13561.25
|48.08
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
|0.13
|1.60
|57641.75
|0
Reliance Communications Ltd
1.98
|-0.11
|-5.26
|547.58
|0
OnMobile Global Ltd
72.55
|4.59
|6.75
|771.36
|234.76
Nazara Technologies Ltd
1014.1
|3.90
|0.39
|7762.09
|0
Accord Synergy Ltd
27.6
|1.30
|4.94
|9.58
|34.5
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd
33.14
|-1.37
|-3.97
|35.44
|0
Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup
1180.65
|-12.55
|-1.05
|46315.44
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
