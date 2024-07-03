Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹33.8
Prev. Close₹33.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.42
Day's High₹34.64
Day's Low₹31.7
52 Week's High₹56.95
52 Week's Low₹27.55
Book Value₹30.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.53
23.24
23.03
24.3
Net Worth
33.22
33.93
33.72
34.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.71
41.72
50.1
36.07
yoy growth (%)
-2.43
-16.72
38.87
29.42
Raw materials
-7.47
-4.17
3.15
3.4
As % of sales
18.36
10
6.29
9.43
Employee costs
-11.85
-15.98
-19.51
-16.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.59
1.31
7.09
5.38
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.48
-1.41
-0.83
Tax paid
0.12
-0.36
-1.9
-1.5
Working capital
-3.06
-6.36
4.9
17.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.43
-16.72
38.87
29.42
Op profit growth
-170.68
-66.06
6.95
79.61
EBIT growth
-268.97
-77.52
5.61
100.73
Net profit growth
-467.41
-81.78
33.8
219.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
49.9
35.79
41.59
41.93
41.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.9
35.79
41.59
41.93
41.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.22
Other Income
0.17
0.15
0.07
0.12
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman cum Managing Director
Kishore Bhuradia
Whole-time Director
Pranay Parwal
Whole-time Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Prakash Chhajed
Independent Director
Sudha Rathi
Company Secretary
Astha Jain
Independent Director
Pramod Deogirikar
Reports by Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd
Summary
Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited was originally incorporated at Indore, Madhya Pradesh as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Uniinfo Telecom Services Private Limited on October 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited on January 15, 2018.The Company is engaged in rendering technical services relating to telecom network optimization, network planning, drive test, survey services etc to OEMs and telecom operators. The Company offers support services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom industry. It provides services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, In Building Solutions and WiFi and Managed Services for network maintenance. In 2013, the Company started installation, commissioning and network optimisation projects. In the next year 2014, it started delivering E2E activities and became preferred partner for their clients. It made expansion of business from West to East, South to North. In 2015, the Company started in building solutions projects across India. In March 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 36,38,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 20 Crore.In 2019, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in Thailand. It started operations with American Tower Company, Tech Mahindra for International projects. In 2020, t
Read More
The Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is ₹34.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹56.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.38%, 3 Years at -5.80%, 1 Year at 16.90%, 6 Month at -18.03%, 3 Month at -13.13% and 1 Month at -10.07%.
