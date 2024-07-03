iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Share Price

32.51
(-1.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open33.8
  • Day's High34.64
  • 52 Wk High56.95
  • Prev. Close33.14
  • Day's Low31.7
  • 52 Wk Low 27.55
  • Turnover (lac)9.42
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value30.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

33.8

Prev. Close

33.14

Turnover(Lac.)

9.42

Day's High

34.64

Day's Low

31.7

52 Week's High

56.95

52 Week's Low

27.55

Book Value

30.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.91%

Non-Promoter- 49.08%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.53

23.24

23.03

24.3

Net Worth

33.22

33.93

33.72

34.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.71

41.72

50.1

36.07

yoy growth (%)

-2.43

-16.72

38.87

29.42

Raw materials

-7.47

-4.17

3.15

3.4

As % of sales

18.36

10

6.29

9.43

Employee costs

-11.85

-15.98

-19.51

-16.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.59

1.31

7.09

5.38

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.48

-1.41

-0.83

Tax paid

0.12

-0.36

-1.9

-1.5

Working capital

-3.06

-6.36

4.9

17.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.43

-16.72

38.87

29.42

Op profit growth

-170.68

-66.06

6.95

79.61

EBIT growth

-268.97

-77.52

5.61

100.73

Net profit growth

-467.41

-81.78

33.8

219.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

49.9

35.79

41.59

41.93

41.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.9

35.79

41.59

41.93

41.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.22

Other Income

0.17

0.15

0.07

0.12

0

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman cum Managing Director

Kishore Bhuradia

Whole-time Director

Pranay Parwal

Whole-time Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Prakash Chhajed

Independent Director

Sudha Rathi

Company Secretary

Astha Jain

Independent Director

Pramod Deogirikar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

Summary

Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited was originally incorporated at Indore, Madhya Pradesh as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Uniinfo Telecom Services Private Limited on October 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited on January 15, 2018.The Company is engaged in rendering technical services relating to telecom network optimization, network planning, drive test, survey services etc to OEMs and telecom operators. The Company offers support services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom industry. It provides services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, In Building Solutions and WiFi and Managed Services for network maintenance. In 2013, the Company started installation, commissioning and network optimisation projects. In the next year 2014, it started delivering E2E activities and became preferred partner for their clients. It made expansion of business from West to East, South to North. In 2015, the Company started in building solutions projects across India. In March 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 36,38,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 20 Crore.In 2019, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in Thailand. It started operations with American Tower Company, Tech Mahindra for International projects. In 2020, t
Company FAQs

What is the Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd share price today?

The Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹32.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is ₹34.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is 0 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is ₹27.55 and ₹56.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd?

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.38%, 3 Years at -5.80%, 1 Year at 16.90%, 6 Month at -18.03%, 3 Month at -13.13% and 1 Month at -10.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.09 %

