Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.59
1.31
7.09
5.38
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.48
-1.41
-0.83
Tax paid
0.12
-0.36
-1.9
-1.5
Working capital
-3.06
-6.36
4.9
17.02
Other operating items
Operating
-7.66
-6.89
8.66
20.06
Capital expenditure
-0.76
1.22
3.8
1.33
Free cash flow
-8.42
-5.67
12.46
21.39
Equity raised
55.54
53.64
43.36
33.4
Investing
0
0.36
-3.9
4.01
Financing
1.39
-3.45
10.87
21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
48.5
44.87
62.8
79.8
