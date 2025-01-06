iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Uniinfo Telecom FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.59

1.31

7.09

5.38

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.48

-1.41

-0.83

Tax paid

0.12

-0.36

-1.9

-1.5

Working capital

-3.06

-6.36

4.9

17.02

Other operating items

Operating

-7.66

-6.89

8.66

20.06

Capital expenditure

-0.76

1.22

3.8

1.33

Free cash flow

-8.42

-5.67

12.46

21.39

Equity raised

55.54

53.64

43.36

33.4

Investing

0

0.36

-3.9

4.01

Financing

1.39

-3.45

10.87

21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

48.5

44.87

62.8

79.8

