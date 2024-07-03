iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Quarterly Results

32.55
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.82

9.1

8.19

13.67

15.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.82

9.1

8.19

13.67

15.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0

0.05

0

Total Income

8.83

9.1

8.19

13.72

15.14

Total Expenditure

8.75

9.29

8.26

13.26

14.35

PBIDT

0.08

-0.18

-0.07

0.46

0.79

Interest

0.11

0.06

0.08

0.11

0.15

PBDT

-0.03

-0.24

-0.15

0.34

0.64

Depreciation

0.21

0.21

0.23

0.26

0.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.1

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0.03

-0.02

-0.08

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.21

-0.47

-0.36

0.16

0.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.21

-0.47

-0.36

0.16

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.21

-0.47

-0.36

0.16

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.2

-0.44

-0.33

0.15

0.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.9

-1.97

-0.85

3.36

5.21

PBDTM(%)

-0.34

-2.63

-1.83

2.48

4.22

PATM(%)

-2.38

-5.16

-4.39

1.17

2.97

