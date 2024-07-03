Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.82
9.1
8.19
13.67
15.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.82
9.1
8.19
13.67
15.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0
0.05
0
Total Income
8.83
9.1
8.19
13.72
15.14
Total Expenditure
8.75
9.29
8.26
13.26
14.35
PBIDT
0.08
-0.18
-0.07
0.46
0.79
Interest
0.11
0.06
0.08
0.11
0.15
PBDT
-0.03
-0.24
-0.15
0.34
0.64
Depreciation
0.21
0.21
0.23
0.26
0.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.1
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0.03
-0.02
-0.08
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.21
-0.47
-0.36
0.16
0.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.21
-0.47
-0.36
0.16
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.21
-0.47
-0.36
0.16
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.2
-0.44
-0.33
0.15
0.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.9
-1.97
-0.85
3.36
5.21
PBDTM(%)
-0.34
-2.63
-1.83
2.48
4.22
PATM(%)
-2.38
-5.16
-4.39
1.17
2.97
