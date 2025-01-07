iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.55
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

40.71

41.72

50.1

36.07

yoy growth (%)

-2.43

-16.72

38.87

29.42

Raw materials

-7.47

-4.17

3.15

3.4

As % of sales

18.36

10

6.29

9.43

Employee costs

-11.85

-15.98

-19.51

-16.13

As % of sales

29.12

38.3

38.95

44.72

Other costs

-23.62

-18.38

-24.36

-14.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

58.03

44.06

48.63

40.42

Operating profit

-2.24

3.18

9.37

8.76

OPM

-5.52

7.62

18.7

24.29

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.48

-1.41

-0.83

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.6

-1.43

-2.69

Other income

0.14

0.21

0.57

0.14

Profit before tax

-3.59

1.31

7.09

5.38

Taxes

0.12

-0.36

-1.9

-1.5

Tax rate

-3.42

-28.05

-26.83

-27.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.47

0.94

5.18

3.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.47

0.94

5.18

3.87

yoy growth (%)

-467.41

-81.78

33.8

219.17

NPM

-8.52

2.26

10.35

10.74

Uniinfo Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.