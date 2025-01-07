Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
40.71
41.72
50.1
36.07
yoy growth (%)
-2.43
-16.72
38.87
29.42
Raw materials
-7.47
-4.17
3.15
3.4
As % of sales
18.36
10
6.29
9.43
Employee costs
-11.85
-15.98
-19.51
-16.13
As % of sales
29.12
38.3
38.95
44.72
Other costs
-23.62
-18.38
-24.36
-14.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
58.03
44.06
48.63
40.42
Operating profit
-2.24
3.18
9.37
8.76
OPM
-5.52
7.62
18.7
24.29
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.48
-1.41
-0.83
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.6
-1.43
-2.69
Other income
0.14
0.21
0.57
0.14
Profit before tax
-3.59
1.31
7.09
5.38
Taxes
0.12
-0.36
-1.9
-1.5
Tax rate
-3.42
-28.05
-26.83
-27.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.47
0.94
5.18
3.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.47
0.94
5.18
3.87
yoy growth (%)
-467.41
-81.78
33.8
219.17
NPM
-8.52
2.26
10.35
10.74
