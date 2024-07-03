iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

32.54
(-0.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

41.71

23.58

31.47

29.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.71

23.58

31.47

29.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0.01

0.06

0.03

Total Income

41.88

23.59

31.52

29.07

Total Expenditure

39.85

23.79

34.39

32.53

PBIDT

2.03

-0.2

-2.87

-3.46

Interest

0.39

0.23

0.46

0.24

PBDT

1.64

-0.43

-3.33

-3.69

Depreciation

0.76

0.73

0.76

0.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.11

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.9

-1.05

-4.09

-4.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.9

-1.05

-4.09

-4.57

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.9

-1.05

-4.09

-4.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.84

-0.98

-3.82

-4.27

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.86

-0.84

-9.11

-11.91

PBDTM(%)

3.93

-1.82

-10.58

-12.7

PATM(%)

2.15

-4.45

-12.99

-15.73

