Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
41.71
23.58
31.47
29.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.71
23.58
31.47
29.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0.01
0.06
0.03
Total Income
41.88
23.59
31.52
29.07
Total Expenditure
39.85
23.79
34.39
32.53
PBIDT
2.03
-0.2
-2.87
-3.46
Interest
0.39
0.23
0.46
0.24
PBDT
1.64
-0.43
-3.33
-3.69
Depreciation
0.76
0.73
0.76
0.87
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.11
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.9
-1.05
-4.09
-4.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.9
-1.05
-4.09
-4.57
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.9
-1.05
-4.09
-4.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.84
-0.98
-3.82
-4.27
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.86
-0.84
-9.11
-11.91
PBDTM(%)
3.93
-1.82
-10.58
-12.7
PATM(%)
2.15
-4.45
-12.99
-15.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.