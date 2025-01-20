Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.46
Op profit growth
-196.14
EBIT growth
-322.21
Net profit growth
-622.29
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.95
7.27
EBIT margin
-9.38
4.24
Net profit margin
-9.94
1.91
RoCE
-9.91
RoNW
-2.87
RoA
-2.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.03
0.75
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.95
-0.64
Book value per share
31.92
35.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.85
18
P/CEPS
-3.94
-21.06
P/B
0.61
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
-7.88
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-2.86
-31.58
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
83.35
Inventory days
221.2
Creditor days
-17.66
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
10.96
-2.93
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-0.4
0.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-18.29
-10
Employee costs
-29.63
-38.36
Other costs
-59.02
-44.35
No Record Found
