Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Key Ratios

33.84
(0.62%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:39:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.46

Op profit growth

-196.14

EBIT growth

-322.21

Net profit growth

-622.29

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.95

7.27

EBIT margin

-9.38

4.24

Net profit margin

-9.94

1.91

RoCE

-9.91

RoNW

-2.87

RoA

-2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.03

0.75

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.95

-0.64

Book value per share

31.92

35.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.85

18

P/CEPS

-3.94

-21.06

P/B

0.61

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

-7.88

5.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-2.86

-31.58

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

83.35

Inventory days

221.2

Creditor days

-17.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

10.96

-2.93

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-0.4

0.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-18.29

-10

Employee costs

-29.63

-38.36

Other costs

-59.02

-44.35

Uniinfo Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

