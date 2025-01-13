Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.69
10.69
10.69
10.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.53
23.24
23.03
24.3
Net Worth
33.22
33.93
33.72
34.99
Minority Interest
Debt
1.44
6.66
3.76
4.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.66
40.59
37.48
39.14
Fixed Assets
3.73
4
3.85
3.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.47
0.47
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.79
1.76
1.91
0.51
Networking Capital
29.11
32.63
31.2
31.72
Inventories
22.82
18.79
16.37
23.32
Inventory Days
209.08
Sundry Debtors
6
10.75
11.36
8.46
Debtor Days
75.85
Other Current Assets
3.27
6.79
6.94
5.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.46
-0.76
-0.78
-2.93
Creditor Days
26.26
Other Current Liabilities
-2.52
-2.94
-2.69
-2.8
Cash
0.03
1.74
0.05
2.52
Total Assets
34.66
40.6
37.48
39.14
