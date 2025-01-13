iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Balance Sheet

32.1
(0.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:55:30 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.69

10.69

10.69

10.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.53

23.24

23.03

24.3

Net Worth

33.22

33.93

33.72

34.99

Minority Interest

Debt

1.44

6.66

3.76

4.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.66

40.59

37.48

39.14

Fixed Assets

3.73

4

3.85

3.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.47

0.47

0.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.79

1.76

1.91

0.51

Networking Capital

29.11

32.63

31.2

31.72

Inventories

22.82

18.79

16.37

23.32

Inventory Days

209.08

Sundry Debtors

6

10.75

11.36

8.46

Debtor Days

75.85

Other Current Assets

3.27

6.79

6.94

5.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.46

-0.76

-0.78

-2.93

Creditor Days

26.26

Other Current Liabilities

-2.52

-2.94

-2.69

-2.8

Cash

0.03

1.74

0.05

2.52

Total Assets

34.66

40.6

37.48

39.14

Uniinfo Telecom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.