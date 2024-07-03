Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd Summary

Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited was originally incorporated at Indore, Madhya Pradesh as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Uniinfo Telecom Services Private Limited on October 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited on January 15, 2018.The Company is engaged in rendering technical services relating to telecom network optimization, network planning, drive test, survey services etc to OEMs and telecom operators. The Company offers support services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom industry. It provides services for Network Survey and Planning, Installation and Commissioning, Network Testing and Optimization, In Building Solutions and WiFi and Managed Services for network maintenance. In 2013, the Company started installation, commissioning and network optimisation projects. In the next year 2014, it started delivering E2E activities and became preferred partner for their clients. It made expansion of business from West to East, South to North. In 2015, the Company started in building solutions projects across India. In March 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 36,38,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 20 Crore.In 2019, the Company incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in Thailand. It started operations with American Tower Company, Tech Mahindra for International projects. In 2020, the Company completed the projects with Nokia in Thailand and also started working with leading telecom Operator DTAC (a Telenor Group Company) & incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in Sri-Lanka for the growth of the Business in South Asia Market. Further, Company incorporated a new Subsidiary Company in Qatar for the growth of business in 2021. The Company has also ventured into EV charging station infrastructure business and E-Surveillance projects in 2023.