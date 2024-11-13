Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024