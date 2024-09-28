Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024 Corporate Announcement for Outcome of 14th Annual General Meeting held on 27th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/10/2024)