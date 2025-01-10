TO THE MEMBERS OF UNIINFO TELECOM SERVICES LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flows the and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as a ‘Standalone Financial Statements)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, , the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive Income, its changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibility" for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us , is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of the Matter:

We draw your attention to the following matter

Note No. 40 to the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements, which describes that during the year one of its wholly owned foreign subsidiary named ‘Uniinfo Telecom Services (Thailand) Limited had went under ‘voluntary liquidation and accordingly the Parent company i.e. Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited, had written off followings in its books and accordingly the company has booked loss as under:

1. The Overseas Direct Investment (ODI ) ofRs. 47.24 Lakhs in Equity Capital

2. Rs. 116.38 Lakhs in Loans and Advances to the Subsidiary including Rs. 5.70 Lakh Interest on such loans and advances.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit matters

Accuracy of Revenues Recognition and estimation of Work-in-progress in respect of onerous obligation on service contracts involves significant judgment:

Refer Notes 2.08 and 2.14 to the standalone Financial Statements.

The company is engaged in rendering Contractual technical services relating to Installation, testing and commissioning services to clients in telecom, EV charging infrastructure development and e-surveillance. Such contractual services are complex to determine revenues and liability for onerous obligation. The recognition of Revenue and the estimation of the outcome of service contracts require significant management judgment, in particular with respect to estimation the cost to complete and the amount of variation orders to be recognized.

At the year -end a significant amount of Work in progress (Contract assets and Liabilities) related to these contracts is recognized on the balance sheet date.

We identified the Work-in-progress estimation under various contracts as a Key Audit Matter because of the significant judgment involved in estimating the Work-in-Progress of such contracts.

This estimate has high inherent uncertainties and requires consideration of progress of the contract, efforts incurred to date and estimates of efforts required to complete the remaining contract performance and obligations over the lives of the contract.

This required high degree of Auditor Judgment in evaluating the audit evidence supporting the application of the input method used to recognize the revenue and higher extent of audit effort to evaluate the reasonableness of the total estimated amount of revenue recognized on such contracts.

How our Audit Addressed the Key Audit Matter:

Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following:

• Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to recording of efforts incurred and estimation of efforts required to complete the performance obligations.

• Tested the controls that the company has put in place over its process to record service contract costs and contract revenues and the calculation of the stage of completion.

• Selected a sample of service contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the operating effectiveness of the internal controls relating to efforts incurred and estimated.

• Assessed the appropriateness of Work-in progress (Contract assets) on balance sheet by evaluating the underlying documentation to identify possible delays in achieving milestones which may require change in estimated costs to complete the remaining performance obligations

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Reports theron

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information as stated above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors Reports.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work, we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act 2013, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit above we report, to the extent applicable that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to Us

i. The Company has disclosed the Impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer note no. 31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There was no amount which were, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement; and

v The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where audit trail was enabled

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

"Annexure A" referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our Report of even date.

Re: Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited.

(I) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment.

(B) At Present the Company does not have Intangible Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company has a regular program of physical verification of its property plant and equipment. All the property plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year in a phased periodical manner over a period of two to three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature on its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such Property plant and equipment verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our examination, of the records of the company, There are no any Immovable properties are held by the company as at reporting date, therefore provisions of act are not applicable and hence clause 3 ( i) ( c ) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon by us.

(d) As informed and explained to us, the management has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company holding any benami property under the Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (previously known as Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In respect of the Inventories in the form of ‘Work in Progress under Service contract and having regard to the nature of Inventory, the same has been physically verified during the year by way of Site visits and certification to the extent of work completion by competent persons . No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) As informed and explained to us by the management, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crores rupees, in aggregate, from ICICI bank. On the basis of our verification of relevant records, the quarterly returns or statements filed by company with the ICICI bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or Advances, secured or unsecured, made Investments, guarantees provided, security given to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act or other parties covered in the nature of Loan or Advances. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3

(iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon by us.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security or has not made Investment covered under Section 185 and 186 of the companies Act 2013 therefore provisions of act are not applicable and hence clause 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon by us.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records under (Cost Records & Audit) Rules, 2014, prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to it.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, the following dues of Income tax have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Matter is Pending Period to which the Amount relates Amount (In Lakh) The Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income Tax -Appeals Asst. Year 2018-19 14.09

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us there was no transaction found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the Company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings dues to banks.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by the Bank or Financial Institution or Government or any Government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan from the bank during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that funds raised on short term basis have not been used during the year for long term purpose by the company

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries or j oint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint ventures or Associate Companies. Hence the requirement to report on Clause (ix) (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the

Company has not raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of Shares or fully or partially or optionally Convertible Debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on Clause 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and hence reporting under clause (xii) . Accordingly, the paragraph 3clause (xii) of the Order is not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable for all transactions with the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination the company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business

(b) We have considered the Internal Audit Report of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the Management the Company, has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and Explanation given to us the company is not required to be registered under 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934.

(b) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities hence the reporting requirements under clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) Company is not a CIC hence the reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditor during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations, Sec 135 of the Companies Act 2013 relating to CSR Provisions, are presently not applicable for the purpose of reporting requirement of clause 3 (xx) (a ) and (b) for the year, hence the same not commented upon by us.

(xxi) With best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us the clause 3 (xxi) is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Uniinfo Telecom Services Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Noteon Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its joint operations company incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us , the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the respective Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.