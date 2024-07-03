iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Ltd Share Price

12.45
(-1.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.45
  • Day's High12.45
  • 52 Wk High19.45
  • Prev. Close12.64
  • Day's Low12.45
  • 52 Wk Low 9.2
  • Turnover (lac)5.42
  • P/E3.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-417.68
  • EPS3.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.83
  • Div. Yield0
GTL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

12.45

Prev. Close

12.64

Turnover(Lac.)

5.42

Day's High

12.45

Day's Low

12.45

52 Week's High

19.45

52 Week's Low

9.2

Book Value

-417.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.83

P/E

3.74

EPS

3.37

Divi. Yield

0

GTL Ltd Corporate Action

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

GTL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GTL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.29%

Non-Promoter- 10.47%

Institutions: 10.46%

Non-Institutions: 75.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GTL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

728.22

728.22

728.22

728.22

Preference Capital

265.69

239.07

215.18

193.68

Reserves

-6,749.57

-6,960.2

-7,017.29

-7,448.79

Net Worth

-5,755.66

-5,992.91

-6,073.89

-6,526.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

220.96

215.4

219.05

995.49

yoy growth (%)

2.58

-1.66

-77.99

-18.47

Raw materials

-57.12

-71.07

-108.86

-5.94

As % of sales

25.85

32.99

49.69

0.59

Employee costs

-69.96

-73.16

-72.06

-151.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

67.24

-230.52

-244.72

-115.69

Depreciation

-4.66

-4.52

-4.54

-17.49

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0.37

Working capital

6,455.2

-76.69

-71.98

-269.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.58

-1.66

-77.99

-18.47

Op profit growth

-126.28

-9.97

171.54

20.76

EBIT growth

-141.63

-7.41

134.71

10.32

Net profit growth

-129.16

-5.82

-90.68

317.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

220.96

215.4

219.05

995.49

1,221.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

220.96

215.4

219.05

995.49

1,221.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.02

298.08

19.69

9.89

33.51

GTL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GTL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Navin Kripalani

Whole-time Director

Sunil Sadanad Valavalkar

Non Executive Director

Siddhi M Thakur

Independent Director

Mahesh M. Borase

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Arun Kaluskar

Independent Director

SANJANA SANTOSH PAWAR

Independent Director

Jyotisana S Kondhalkar

Additional Director

Navin Kripalani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTL Ltd

Summary

GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was established on December 23, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Private Limited. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to GTL Tele-Systems Limited and thereafter, was changed to GTL Limited on July 30, 2001. The Company is engaged in providing telecom network services.GTL Limited is a Network Services Company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Operators and Tower Companies. Currently it has GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL), an IP 1 License Category Tower Company as its Customer. Its network services portfolio includes Network Operations and Maintenance and Energy Management. GTL provides Network Operations and Maintenance services that deliver assured Network uptime and availability to its customer. These services include: Corrective and preventive maintenance of the network; Capex sizing and planning services; Remote monitoring and trouble ticketing; Technical support and process management. GTLs Energy Management Solutions provide high availability of power to telecom sites efficiently. They are delivered through - Technical audit for optimum power consumption; Monitoring utilization of sources of energy and plugging leakage thereof; Driving modernization with energy efficient equipment; Integrating non-traditional or alternate sources of energy with reduced CO2 footprint.The services include Network Pla
Company FAQs

What is the GTL Ltd share price today?

The GTL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTL Ltd is ₹195.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTL Ltd is 3.74 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTL Ltd is ₹9.2 and ₹19.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GTL Ltd?

GTL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.19%, 3 Years at -21.52%, 1 Year at -9.71%, 6 Month at -10.80%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at -4.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.29 %
Institutions - 10.46 %
Public - 75.25 %

