Summary

GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was established on December 23, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Private Limited. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to GTL Tele-Systems Limited and thereafter, was changed to GTL Limited on July 30, 2001. The Company is engaged in providing telecom network services.GTL Limited is a Network Services Company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Operators and Tower Companies. Currently it has GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL), an IP 1 License Category Tower Company as its Customer. Its network services portfolio includes Network Operations and Maintenance and Energy Management. GTL provides Network Operations and Maintenance services that deliver assured Network uptime and availability to its customer. These services include: Corrective and preventive maintenance of the network; Capex sizing and planning services; Remote monitoring and trouble ticketing; Technical support and process management. GTLs Energy Management Solutions provide high availability of power to telecom sites efficiently. They are delivered through - Technical audit for optimum power consumption; Monitoring utilization of sources of energy and plugging leakage thereof; Driving modernization with energy efficient equipment; Integrating non-traditional or alternate sources of energy with reduced CO2 footprint.The services include Network Pla

