SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹12.45
Prev. Close₹12.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.42
Day's High₹12.45
Day's Low₹12.45
52 Week's High₹19.45
52 Week's Low₹9.2
Book Value₹-417.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.83
P/E3.74
EPS3.37
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
728.22
728.22
728.22
728.22
Preference Capital
265.69
239.07
215.18
193.68
Reserves
-6,749.57
-6,960.2
-7,017.29
-7,448.79
Net Worth
-5,755.66
-5,992.91
-6,073.89
-6,526.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
220.96
215.4
219.05
995.49
yoy growth (%)
2.58
-1.66
-77.99
-18.47
Raw materials
-57.12
-71.07
-108.86
-5.94
As % of sales
25.85
32.99
49.69
0.59
Employee costs
-69.96
-73.16
-72.06
-151.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
67.24
-230.52
-244.72
-115.69
Depreciation
-4.66
-4.52
-4.54
-17.49
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0.37
Working capital
6,455.2
-76.69
-71.98
-269.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.58
-1.66
-77.99
-18.47
Op profit growth
-126.28
-9.97
171.54
20.76
EBIT growth
-141.63
-7.41
134.71
10.32
Net profit growth
-129.16
-5.82
-90.68
317.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
220.96
215.4
219.05
995.49
1,221.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
220.96
215.4
219.05
995.49
1,221.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.02
298.08
19.69
9.89
33.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Navin Kripalani
Whole-time Director
Sunil Sadanad Valavalkar
Non Executive Director
Siddhi M Thakur
Independent Director
Mahesh M. Borase
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Arun Kaluskar
Independent Director
SANJANA SANTOSH PAWAR
Independent Director
Jyotisana S Kondhalkar
Additional Director
Navin Kripalani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by GTL Ltd
Summary
GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was established on December 23, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Private Limited. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to GTL Tele-Systems Limited and thereafter, was changed to GTL Limited on July 30, 2001. The Company is engaged in providing telecom network services.GTL Limited is a Network Services Company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Operators and Tower Companies. Currently it has GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL), an IP 1 License Category Tower Company as its Customer. Its network services portfolio includes Network Operations and Maintenance and Energy Management. GTL provides Network Operations and Maintenance services that deliver assured Network uptime and availability to its customer. These services include: Corrective and preventive maintenance of the network; Capex sizing and planning services; Remote monitoring and trouble ticketing; Technical support and process management. GTLs Energy Management Solutions provide high availability of power to telecom sites efficiently. They are delivered through - Technical audit for optimum power consumption; Monitoring utilization of sources of energy and plugging leakage thereof; Driving modernization with energy efficient equipment; Integrating non-traditional or alternate sources of energy with reduced CO2 footprint.The services include Network Pla
Read More
The GTL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTL Ltd is ₹195.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTL Ltd is 3.74 and -0.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTL Ltd is ₹9.2 and ₹19.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GTL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.19%, 3 Years at -21.52%, 1 Year at -9.71%, 6 Month at -10.80%, 3 Month at -0.94% and 1 Month at -4.68%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.