GTL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.96
(-5.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

GTL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

67.24

-230.52

-244.72

-115.69

Depreciation

-4.66

-4.52

-4.54

-17.49

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0.37

Working capital

6,455.2

-76.69

-71.98

-269.61

Other operating items

Operating

6,517.78

-311.74

-321.3

-402.42

Capital expenditure

1.38

4.28

0.09

1.88

Free cash flow

6,519.16

-307.46

-321.2

-400.53

Equity raised

-13,870.67

-13,410.98

-12,923

-7,542.66

Investing

0

-133.03

-152.81

-1,786.19

Financing

6,368.44

0

0

127.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-983.07

-13,851.47

-13,397.01

-9,602.3

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

