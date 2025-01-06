GTL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
67.24
-230.52
-244.72
-115.69
Depreciation
-4.66
-4.52
-4.54
-17.49
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0.37
Working capital
6,455.2
-76.69
-71.98
-269.61
Other operating items
Operating
6,517.78
-311.74
-321.3
-402.42
Capital expenditure
1.38
4.28
0.09
1.88
Free cash flow
6,519.16
-307.46
-321.2
-400.53
Equity raised
-13,870.67
-13,410.98
-12,923
-7,542.66
Investing
0
-133.03
-152.81
-1,786.19
Financing
6,368.44
0
0
127.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-983.07
-13,851.47
-13,397.01
-9,602.3
