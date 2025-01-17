Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.58
-78.36
-18.47
-27.45
Op profit growth
-126.28
196.41
-320.14
-108.55
EBIT growth
-141.63
159.19
-514.76
-104.33
Net profit growth
-252.39
-93.39
-54.27
-65.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.04
-101.63
-7.41
2.74
EBIT margin
39.78
-98.02
-8.18
1.6
Net profit margin
20.71
-13.94
-45.65
-81.39
RoCE
-1.2
3.1
1.34
-0.37
RoNW
-0.15
0.1
1.83
4.52
RoA
-0.15
0.11
1.87
4.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.91
-1.91
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
2.61
-2.19
-30
-66.2
Book value per share
-472.39
-476.66
-407.66
-379.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.79
-0.56
0
0
P/CEPS
1.99
-0.49
-0.37
-0.25
P/B
-0.01
0
-0.02
-0.04
EV/EBIDTA
2.89
-0.5
-4.69
4.4
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-0.37
-1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0.08
0.72
14.3
43.28
Inventory days
0
0
1.08
2.51
Creditor days
-46.65
-27
-25.93
-48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.25
10.89
4.39
-0.03
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
3.22
-0.39
-1.64
0.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-0.59
0.11
Employee costs
-31.66
-33.96
-15.2
-11.44
Other costs
-42.29
-167.67
-91.61
-85.91
