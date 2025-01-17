iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTL Ltd Key Ratios

11.51
(0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.58

-78.36

-18.47

-27.45

Op profit growth

-126.28

196.41

-320.14

-108.55

EBIT growth

-141.63

159.19

-514.76

-104.33

Net profit growth

-252.39

-93.39

-54.27

-65.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.04

-101.63

-7.41

2.74

EBIT margin

39.78

-98.02

-8.18

1.6

Net profit margin

20.71

-13.94

-45.65

-81.39

RoCE

-1.2

3.1

1.34

-0.37

RoNW

-0.15

0.1

1.83

4.52

RoA

-0.15

0.11

1.87

4.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.91

-1.91

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

2.61

-2.19

-30

-66.2

Book value per share

-472.39

-476.66

-407.66

-379.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.79

-0.56

0

0

P/CEPS

1.99

-0.49

-0.37

-0.25

P/B

-0.01

0

-0.02

-0.04

EV/EBIDTA

2.89

-0.5

-4.69

4.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-0.37

-1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0.08

0.72

14.3

43.28

Inventory days

0

0

1.08

2.51

Creditor days

-46.65

-27

-25.93

-48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.25

10.89

4.39

-0.03

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

3.22

-0.39

-1.64

0.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-0.59

0.11

Employee costs

-31.66

-33.96

-15.2

-11.44

Other costs

-42.29

-167.67

-91.61

-85.91

GTL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.