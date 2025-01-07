iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.06
(0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:44 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

220.96

215.4

219.05

995.49

yoy growth (%)

2.58

-1.66

-77.99

-18.47

Raw materials

-57.12

-71.07

-108.86

-5.94

As % of sales

25.85

32.99

49.69

0.59

Employee costs

-69.96

-73.16

-72.06

-151.4

As % of sales

31.66

33.96

32.89

15.2

Other costs

-36.34

-290.1

-281.33

-927.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.44

134.67

128.43

93.19

Operating profit

57.54

-218.93

-243.2

-89.56

OPM

26.04

-101.63

-111.02

-8.99

Depreciation

-4.66

-4.52

-4.54

-17.49

Interest expense

-20.66

-19.38

-16.67

-18.53

Other income

35.02

12.31

19.69

9.89

Profit before tax

67.24

-230.52

-244.72

-115.69

Taxes

0

0

-0.05

0.37

Tax rate

0

0

0.02

-0.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

67.24

-230.52

-244.77

-115.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-2,512.34

Net profit

67.24

-230.52

-244.77

-2,627.66

yoy growth (%)

-129.16

-5.82

-90.68

317.18

NPM

30.43

-107.01

-111.74

-263.95

