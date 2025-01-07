Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
220.96
215.4
219.05
995.49
yoy growth (%)
2.58
-1.66
-77.99
-18.47
Raw materials
-57.12
-71.07
-108.86
-5.94
As % of sales
25.85
32.99
49.69
0.59
Employee costs
-69.96
-73.16
-72.06
-151.4
As % of sales
31.66
33.96
32.89
15.2
Other costs
-36.34
-290.1
-281.33
-927.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.44
134.67
128.43
93.19
Operating profit
57.54
-218.93
-243.2
-89.56
OPM
26.04
-101.63
-111.02
-8.99
Depreciation
-4.66
-4.52
-4.54
-17.49
Interest expense
-20.66
-19.38
-16.67
-18.53
Other income
35.02
12.31
19.69
9.89
Profit before tax
67.24
-230.52
-244.72
-115.69
Taxes
0
0
-0.05
0.37
Tax rate
0
0
0.02
-0.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
67.24
-230.52
-244.77
-115.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-2,512.34
Net profit
67.24
-230.52
-244.77
-2,627.66
yoy growth (%)
-129.16
-5.82
-90.68
317.18
NPM
30.43
-107.01
-111.74
-263.95
