iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTL Ltd Balance Sheet

11.37
(-3.48%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

728.22

728.22

728.22

728.22

Preference Capital

265.69

239.07

215.18

193.68

Reserves

-6,749.57

-6,960.2

-7,017.29

-7,448.79

Net Worth

-5,755.66

-5,992.91

-6,073.89

-6,526.89

Minority Interest

Debt

5,518.54

5,827.83

5,878.14

6,368.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-237.12

-165.08

-195.74

-158.44

Fixed Assets

29.97

51.01

74.21

75.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

51.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-282.04

-228.71

-280.99

-293.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

21.43

33.16

19.58

0.09

Debtor Days

0.14

Other Current Assets

139.1

161.07

113.88

62.1

Sundry Creditors

-13.81

-14.14

-16.33

-15.82

Creditor Days

26.13

Other Current Liabilities

-428.76

-408.8

-398.12

-339.96

Cash

14.95

12.62

11.03

8.09

Total Assets

-237.12

-165.08

-195.75

-158.45

GTL : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.