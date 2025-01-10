GTL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
728.22
728.22
728.22
728.22
Preference Capital
265.69
239.07
215.18
193.68
Reserves
-6,749.57
-6,960.2
-7,017.29
-7,448.79
Net Worth
-5,755.66
-5,992.91
-6,073.89
-6,526.89
Minority Interest
Debt
5,518.54
5,827.83
5,878.14
6,368.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-237.12
-165.08
-195.74
-158.44
Fixed Assets
29.97
51.01
74.21
75.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
51.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-282.04
-228.71
-280.99
-293.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
21.43
33.16
19.58
0.09
Debtor Days
0.14
Other Current Assets
139.1
161.07
113.88
62.1
Sundry Creditors
-13.81
-14.14
-16.33
-15.82
Creditor Days
26.13
Other Current Liabilities
-428.76
-408.8
-398.12
-339.96
Cash
14.95
12.62
11.03
8.09
Total Assets
-237.12
-165.08
-195.75
-158.45
