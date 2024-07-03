iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

11.94
(-2.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2013

Gross Sales

146.48

169.28

167.78

184.21

2,006.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.48

169.28

167.78

184.21

2,006.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.02

Other Income

806.88

25.27

7.11

18.62

16.81

Total Income

953.36

194.55

174.89

202.82

2,023.8

Total Expenditure

150.15

140.35

348.44

493.98

1,932.04

PBIDT

803.21

54.19

-173.55

-291.16

91.76

Interest

17.01

15.45

13.87

12.39

443.75

PBDT

786.2

38.74

-187.42

-303.55

-351.98

Depreciation

3.3

3.07

3.43

3.67

95.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.05

1.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

782.9

35.68

-190.85

-307.27

-448.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

-0.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

782.9

35.68

-190.85

-307.27

-466.05

Extra-ordinary Items

801.88

0

0

0

-26.57

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-18.98

35.68

-190.85

-307.27

-439.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

49.77

2.27

-12.13

-19.54

-29.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

157.3

157.3

157.3

157.3

157.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

8,77,16,784

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

55.75

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

6,90,99,432

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

99.3

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

43.93

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

4,80,559

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0.68

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0.31

PBIDTM(%)

548.34

32.01

-103.43

-158.05

4.57

PBDTM(%)

536.72

22.88

-111.7

-164.78

-17.53

PATM(%)

534.47

21.07

-113.75

-166.8

-22.34

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Ltd

