GTL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
146.48
169.28
167.78
184.21
2,006.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.48
169.28
167.78
184.21
2,006.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.02
Other Income
806.88
25.27
7.11
18.62
16.81
Total Income
953.36
194.55
174.89
202.82
2,023.8
Total Expenditure
150.15
140.35
348.44
493.98
1,932.04
PBIDT
803.21
54.19
-173.55
-291.16
91.76
Interest
17.01
15.45
13.87
12.39
443.75
PBDT
786.2
38.74
-187.42
-303.55
-351.98
Depreciation
3.3
3.07
3.43
3.67
95.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.05
1.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
782.9
35.68
-190.85
-307.27
-448.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
-0.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
782.9
35.68
-190.85
-307.27
-466.05
Extra-ordinary Items
801.88
0
0
0
-26.57
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-18.98
35.68
-190.85
-307.27
-439.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.77
2.27
-12.13
-19.54
-29.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
157.3
157.3
157.3
157.3
157.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
8,77,16,784
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
55.75
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
6,90,99,432
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
99.3
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
43.93
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
4,80,559
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0.68
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0.31
PBIDTM(%)
548.34
32.01
-103.43
-158.05
4.57
PBDTM(%)
536.72
22.88
-111.7
-164.78
-17.53
PATM(%)
534.47
21.07
-113.75
-166.8
-22.34
