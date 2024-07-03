GTL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
49.71
48.69
48.09
51.68
69.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
49.71
48.69
48.09
51.68
69.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
450.97
355.29
0.62
10.8
10.03
Total Income
500.68
403.98
48.71
62.48
79.18
Total Expenditure
41.75
40.74
67.66
45.57
53.65
PBIDT
458.93
363.24
-18.96
16.9
25.54
Interest
5.76
5.73
5.52
5.21
5.26
PBDT
453.16
357.52
-24.48
11.69
20.28
Depreciation
1.1
1.1
1.11
1.59
0.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
452.07
356.42
-25.59
10.1
19.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
452.07
356.42
-25.59
10.1
19.29
Extra-ordinary Items
449.65
352.22
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.42
4.19
-25.59
10.1
19.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
28.74
22.66
-1.63
0.64
1.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
157.3
157.3
157.3
157.3
157.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
923.21
746.02
-39.42
32.7
36.92
PBDTM(%)
911.6
734.27
-50.9
22.61
29.32
PATM(%)
909.41
732.01
-53.21
19.54
27.89
No Record Found
