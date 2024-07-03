iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Ltd Quarterly Results

12.22
(2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

49.71

48.69

48.09

51.68

69.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

49.71

48.69

48.09

51.68

69.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

450.97

355.29

0.62

10.8

10.03

Total Income

500.68

403.98

48.71

62.48

79.18

Total Expenditure

41.75

40.74

67.66

45.57

53.65

PBIDT

458.93

363.24

-18.96

16.9

25.54

Interest

5.76

5.73

5.52

5.21

5.26

PBDT

453.16

357.52

-24.48

11.69

20.28

Depreciation

1.1

1.1

1.11

1.59

0.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

452.07

356.42

-25.59

10.1

19.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

452.07

356.42

-25.59

10.1

19.29

Extra-ordinary Items

449.65

352.22

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.42

4.19

-25.59

10.1

19.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

28.74

22.66

-1.63

0.64

1.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

157.3

157.3

157.3

157.3

157.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

923.21

746.02

-39.42

32.7

36.92

PBDTM(%)

911.6

734.27

-50.9

22.61

29.32

PATM(%)

909.41

732.01

-53.21

19.54

27.89

