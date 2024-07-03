GTL Ltd Summary

GTL Limited, part of the Global Group was established on December 23, 1987 as a Private Limited Company under the name of GTL Tele-Systems Private Limited. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to GTL Tele-Systems Limited and thereafter, was changed to GTL Limited on July 30, 2001. The Company is engaged in providing telecom network services.GTL Limited is a Network Services Company, offering services and solutions to address the Network Life Cycle requirements of Telecom Operators and Tower Companies. Currently it has GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL), an IP 1 License Category Tower Company as its Customer. Its network services portfolio includes Network Operations and Maintenance and Energy Management. GTL provides Network Operations and Maintenance services that deliver assured Network uptime and availability to its customer. These services include: Corrective and preventive maintenance of the network; Capex sizing and planning services; Remote monitoring and trouble ticketing; Technical support and process management. GTLs Energy Management Solutions provide high availability of power to telecom sites efficiently. They are delivered through - Technical audit for optimum power consumption; Monitoring utilization of sources of energy and plugging leakage thereof; Driving modernization with energy efficient equipment; Integrating non-traditional or alternate sources of energy with reduced CO2 footprint.The services include Network Planning and Design, Network Deployment, Network Operations and Maintenance, Infrastructure Management, Energy Management and Professional services. The Worldwide Offices are situated in USA, UK, Middle East, India, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nigeria, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Australia and South Africa. The Company introduced the products like single line push button phones, servicing of telecom products, distribution of Apple Computers and Desktop Publishing Systems during the year 1988-89 and in the same year had set up a new customer services division under the name GTL Care. In the year 1990, GTL planed a nationwide distribution network and executed 3 offices in the same year. The Company made its first major international tie-up with Murata, Japan in the year 1991, in the identical year GTL commenced the Networking and Engineering Services division. During the year 1992, GTL goes public with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) issue of Rs. 1.80 crores which was oversubscribed by 53.17 times and made an application to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for providing data related services. The Company added an interactive Response system, Instant Voice Access System, Message Switching in the year 1993 and during the same year starts turnkey execution of projects for Voice and Data Networks and projects on wireless networks. GTL sets up a group company, GTL Electronic Commerce Services Ltd. (GECS) to provide Value Added Services and obtains Licence from DoT for data related services. During the year 1994, GTL added to its networking portfolio Fibre Optics and V-SAT networks for transmission of voice, data and multimedia communication. The Company had completed commissioning of the largest private nationwide data network in India covering nine cities at a cost of over Rs. 100 crores in the year 1995 and also during the same period Services network of the company expands to 26 locations in India. During the year 1996, First Indian Telecom / Software Company to successfully issued Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds aggregating to SFr 60 million (approx. US $ 50 million) in Swiss financial market and also GTL commenced Data network services such as Enhanced Fax, Electronic Messaging and E-Commerce through EDI technology (GECS). The Company made a Joint Venture (JV) with Broadsystem Multimedia, Australia during the period of 1997 to start a Call Management Company in India. During the year 1998, GTL revamped its corporate strategy, migrating to largely services oriented businesses and starts planned exit of select product businesses. The Company had sets up an Oracle Competence centre in the year 1999 and also had sets up Nortel CISCO Labs in the same year. During the period of 2000, New B2B service applications was developed - GTL E-enterprise - an Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) package for small and medium enterprises were introduced and also GTL moved out of its Subscriber End Terminal Division.GTL merged group company GECS in the year 2001 and in the same year the company had acquired two software Companies namely Fine Infotech Limited (FIL) and Thermax Systems & Software Limited (TSSL) and sets up 51% subsidiary under the name of GTL E-Secure Ltd., focused on Security Solutions for enterprises. GTL ranked amongst Best 200 Small firms by Forbes Magazine. GTL enhanced its international presence with over 100 employees and 11 offices during the year 2002. Also in the same year assessed at SEI-CMM Level 4 for Enterprise Solutions - Software Development and GTLs Call Centre division ranked third in the ITES sector by NASSCOM. GTL won the Golden Peacock National Quality award in the year 2003. Entirely the 16 critical processes of the company had been undertaken as projects by Six Sigma Initiatives. The company received Nortel N power Partner of the Year 2005 award from Nortel Networks. During the year 2006, the company acquired the UK Based Genesis Consultancy. GTL opened an office in Thailand and during the same year the company bagged first project in Africa. APAC Partner of the Year 2006 Award was surrendered to the company for Oracle E-Business Suite Special Edition. GTL hived off Enterprise Networks and Managed Services business to Orange Business Services, an arm of France Telecom in the year 2007. During the identical year of 2007, the company won the prestigious Golden Peacock Global Award for Corporate Governance. GTL entered into a strategic alliance with Ericsson UK, to offer Managed Network Infrastructure Services to customers in UK and Ireland. GTL International, a 100% international subsidiary of the company acquired SCS, a Network Deployment Company in USA and also acquired ADA Cellworks, the leading Network Planning and Optimization player in Asia Pac. During February of the year 2008, GTL Limited and Ericsson UK made a strategic alliance to jointly address the Managed Network Infrastructure Services market in the UK. The Company formed a Strategic Alliance with Vanu Inc, the leading software radio innovator for the wireless infrastructure industry. The Deal was during March of the year 2008 to address the Shared Active Infrastructure Services Market in India. GTL acquired ADA CellWorks (Malaysia) and SCS Communications (USA) in FY 2007-08, which were fully integrated into the business operations of GTL.During 2009, Company expanded its operations in the African countries of Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya. It also entered the Latin American markets of Honduras and Guatemala. With this, it helped build more than 70 wireless Networks across the world. During 2010, GTL increased its operations in the Middle East & African countries and helped build more than 70 wireless Networks across the world. During 2011, GTL established its foothold in Power Management business in India, started operations in Myanmar during 2015.During the financial year 2017-18, the merger of Chennai Network Infrastructure Ltd. (CNIL) with GTL Infrastructure Ltd. (GIL), was operational on December 22, 2017, accordingly the investment in CNIL is added to the investment in GIL.In 2019, ADA Cellworks Wireless Engineering Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be subsidiary of Company with effect from March 28, 2019.In 2023-24, there has been a significant change in the way telecom services are being rolled out. Earlier, there was a narrative that telecom services could never reach rural areas, but today, 4G footprint covers close to 99 per cent of the country. Around $ 4.8 billion has been allocated to saturate the country with 4G coverage, enabling more citizens to access the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity. India has approximately 773 million 4G subscribers. This significant base highlights the extensive reach of 4G services across the country, driven by major telecom providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel gained 2.2 million and 1.25 million subscribers respectively in May 2024. The user base of Jio and Airtel expanded to 474.62 million and 387.77 million, respectively.