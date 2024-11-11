Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Change in Directorate

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024