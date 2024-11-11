|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and period ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|GTL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
