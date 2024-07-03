Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1,215
Prev. Close₹1,208.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,818.52
Day's High₹1,218.6
Day's Low₹1,200
52 Week's High₹1,367.3
52 Week's Low₹696.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1.25
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47,584.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,636
|123.04
|9,29,378.94
|2,517.6
|0.5
|26,984.5
|181.86
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
9.51
|0
|66,284.53
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,313.95
|67.45
|63,367.5
|253.1
|0.32
|2,097.6
|104.05
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,646.3
|106.95
|47,764.58
|131.73
|1
|1,814.65
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
76.22
|0
|14,849.63
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup
Summary
The Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1213 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹47584.49 Cr. as of 23 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 9.04 as of 23 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹696.1 and ₹1367.3 as of 23 Jan ‘25
Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.70%, 3 Years at 51.76%, 1 Year at 59.61%, 6 Month at 13.69%, 3 Month at -5.40% and 1 Month at 3.39%.
