Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,636
|123.04
|9,29,378.94
|2,517.6
|0.5
|26,984.5
|181.86
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
9.51
|0
|66,284.53
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,313.95
|67.45
|63,367.5
|253.1
|0.32
|2,097.6
|104.05
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,646.3
|106.95
|47,764.58
|131.73
|1
|1,814.65
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
76.22
|0
|14,849.63
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
No Record Found
