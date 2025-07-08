SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹17.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.7
Day's Low₹1.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹80.25
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.27
P/E13.95
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
74.51
20.77
20.77
20.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.72
-5.84
-5.08
-6.11
Net Worth
59.79
14.93
15.69
14.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.54
22.56
7.03
yoy growth (%)
-35.53
220.76
Raw materials
-12.07
-17.49
-6.01
As % of sales
83.01
77.51
85.47
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.5
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-8.87
1.36
1.03
Depreciation
-9.51
-0.22
0
Tax paid
0
0.4
0
Working capital
54.86
-42.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.53
220.76
Op profit growth
-70.29
40.19
EBIT growth
-714.93
38.37
Net profit growth
-602.86
70.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
2,030
|57.86
|12,18,232.35
|9,317.6
|0.76
|28,608.3
|245.66
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,789.6
|66.72
|89,405
|468.4
|0.56
|2,289
|118.64
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
7.29
|0
|79,090.42
|-7,268.7
|0
|10,821.5
|-3.03
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,763.5
|83.4
|50,271.15
|697.1
|1.42
|1,860.47
|366.71
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
RAILTEL
411.75
|41.96
|13,209.82
|113.45
|0.24
|1,308.28
|62.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Parind Sushil Parekh
Director
Ajit Kumar Singh
Additional Director
Bhushan Punamiya
Addtnl Independent Director
Cajetan Dsouza
Sodani Complex,
39 A B Road Patwardhan Marg,
Madhya Pradesh - 455001
Tel: 91-7272-258480/258274
Website: -
Email: svelat@sancharnet.in
Plot No. 60,
Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,
Indore - 452010
Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198
Website: www.ankitonline.org
Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com
