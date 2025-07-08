iifl-logo
We Internet Ltd Share Price Live

1.7
(-90.29%)
Jan 6, 2014|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1.7
  • Day's High1.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close17.5
  • Day's Low1.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E13.95
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value80.25
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

We Internet Ltd KEY RATIOS

We Internet Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

We Internet Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

We Internet Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:08 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 73.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

We Internet Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

74.51

20.77

20.77

20.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.72

-5.84

-5.08

-6.11

Net Worth

59.79

14.93

15.69

14.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.54

22.56

7.03

yoy growth (%)

-35.53

220.76

Raw materials

-12.07

-17.49

-6.01

As % of sales

83.01

77.51

85.47

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.5

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-8.87

1.36

1.03

Depreciation

-9.51

-0.22

0

Tax paid

0

0.4

0

Working capital

54.86

-42.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.53

220.76

Op profit growth

-70.29

40.19

EBIT growth

-714.93

38.37

Net profit growth

-602.86

70.94

No Record Found

We Internet Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

2,030

57.8612,18,232.359,317.60.7628,608.3245.66

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,789.6

66.7289,405468.40.562,289118.64

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

7.29

079,090.42-7,268.7010,821.5-3.03

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,763.5

83.450,271.15697.11.421,860.47366.71

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

RAILTEL

411.75

41.9613,209.82113.450.241,308.2862.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT We Internet Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Parind Sushil Parekh

Director

Ajit Kumar Singh

Additional Director

Bhushan Punamiya

Addtnl Independent Director

Cajetan Dsouza

Registered Office

Sodani Complex,

39 A B Road Patwardhan Marg,

Madhya Pradesh - 455001

Tel: 91-7272-258480/258274

Website: -

Email: svelat@sancharnet.in

Registrar Office

Plot No. 60,

Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura,

Indore - 452010

Tel: 91-0731-3198601/3198

Website: www.ankitonline.org

Email: ankit_4321@yahoo.com

Summary

Incorporated in 1980 as a private limited company, S V Electricals (SVEL) was converted into a public limited company in Sep.93. The company was promoted by M Sundareswaran and Girish Nair. SVEL is en...
Read More

Reports by We Internet Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the We Internet Ltd share price today?

The We Internet Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of We Internet Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of We Internet Ltd is ₹1.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of We Internet Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of We Internet Ltd is 13.95 and 0.15 as of 06 Jan ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of We Internet Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a We Internet Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of We Internet Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 06 Jan ‘14

What is the CAGR of We Internet Ltd?

We Internet Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 13.33%, 6 Month at -5.56%, 3 Month at -10.53% and 1 Month at -10.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of We Internet Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of We Internet Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

