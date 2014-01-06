iifl-logo
We Internet Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 6, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

74.51

20.77

20.77

20.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.72

-5.84

-5.08

-6.11

Net Worth

59.79

14.93

15.69

14.66

Minority Interest

Debt

3.54

1.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.29

0

0

Total Liabilities

63.33

16.37

15.69

14.66

Fixed Assets

37.73

47.22

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.13

3.42

0

0

Networking Capital

21.07

-35.25

15.62

14.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

26.8

18.47

0.7

0.69

Debtor Days

672.48

298.76

36.31

Other Current Assets

10.15

8.37

15.9

14.97

Sundry Creditors

-10.05

-3.53

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

252.18

57.09

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.83

-58.56

-0.98

-1.03

Cash

1.42

0.97

0.07

0.04

Total Assets

63.35

16.36

15.69

14.66

