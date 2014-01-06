We Internet Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
74.51
20.77
20.77
20.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.72
-5.84
-5.08
-6.11
Net Worth
59.79
14.93
15.69
14.66
Minority Interest
Debt
3.54
1.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.29
0
0
Total Liabilities
63.33
16.37
15.69
14.66
Fixed Assets
37.73
47.22
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.13
3.42
0
0
Networking Capital
21.07
-35.25
15.62
14.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
26.8
18.47
0.7
0.69
Debtor Days
672.48
298.76
36.31
Other Current Assets
10.15
8.37
15.9
14.97
Sundry Creditors
-10.05
-3.53
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
252.18
57.09
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.83
-58.56
-0.98
-1.03
Cash
1.42
0.97
0.07
0.04
Total Assets
63.35
16.36
15.69
14.66
