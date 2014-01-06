We Internet Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-8.87
1.36
1.03
Depreciation
-9.51
-0.22
0
Tax paid
0
0.4
0
Working capital
54.86
-42.94
Other operating items
Operating
36.47
-41.39
Capital expenditure
0.02
47.94
Free cash flow
36.49
6.54
Equity raised
42.05
-12.68
Investing
0
0
Financing
3.57
1.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
82.11
-4.99
No Record Found
