Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
2,030
|57.86
|12,18,232.35
|9,317.6
|0.76
|28,608.3
|245.66
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,789.6
|66.72
|89,405
|468.4
|0.56
|2,289
|118.64
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
7.29
|0
|79,090.42
|-7,268.7
|0
|10,821.5
|-3.03
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,763.5
|83.4
|50,271.15
|697.1
|1.42
|1,860.47
|366.71
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
RAILTEL
411.75
|41.96
|13,209.82
|113.45
|0.24
|1,308.28
|62.3
No Record Found
