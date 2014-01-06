iifl-logo
We Internet Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 6, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

14.54

22.56

7.03

yoy growth (%)

-35.53

220.76

Raw materials

-12.07

-17.49

-6.01

As % of sales

83.01

77.51

85.47

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.5

0

As % of sales

4.55

6.65

0.03

Other costs

-1.41

-2.24

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.73

9.95

1.06

Operating profit

0.39

1.32

0.94

OPM

2.7

5.86

13.42

Depreciation

-9.51

-0.22

0

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.06

0

Other income

0.32

0.33

0.08

Profit before tax

-8.87

1.36

1.03

Taxes

0

0.4

0

Tax rate

0

29.44

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.87

1.76

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-8.87

1.76

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-602.86

70.94

NPM

-61.03

7.82

14.68

