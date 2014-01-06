Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
14.54
22.56
7.03
yoy growth (%)
-35.53
220.76
Raw materials
-12.07
-17.49
-6.01
As % of sales
83.01
77.51
85.47
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.5
0
As % of sales
4.55
6.65
0.03
Other costs
-1.41
-2.24
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.73
9.95
1.06
Operating profit
0.39
1.32
0.94
OPM
2.7
5.86
13.42
Depreciation
-9.51
-0.22
0
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.06
0
Other income
0.32
0.33
0.08
Profit before tax
-8.87
1.36
1.03
Taxes
0
0.4
0
Tax rate
0
29.44
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.87
1.76
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-8.87
1.76
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-602.86
70.94
NPM
-61.03
7.82
14.68
