We Internet Ltd Management Discussions

1.7
(-90.29%)
Jan 6, 2014|12:00:00 AM

We Internet Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

S.V. ELECTRICAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS a) Business Outlook The Company is currently engaged in trading activity and looking for new avenues of Business in various areas. b) Risks and Concerns The Company is exposed to risks from market fluctuations of interest rate and stock market fluctuations of the share prices. c) Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy Your Company has appropriate internal control systems relating to its areas of operations. The internal control systems lay emphasis in financial reporting and compliance with applicable rules and regulations. d) Discussion on Financial Performance with Respect to Operational Performance The main source of income is derived from Trading Activites. e) Material Developments in Human Resources Since the Company is currently engaged in trading activity therefore minimum staff and workers have been retained in company to oversee day to day operations. The Company cares for its personnel and considers as their assets.
