Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a public sector enterprise, was established in April, 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of Indias key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). MTNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. At present, Company is engaged in providing telecom services in geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, MTNL started its journey in 1882, in pre-independence era, as Bombay Telephone. The Company has also been in the forefront of technology induction by converting 100% of its telephone exchange network into the state-of-the-art digital mode. The Company is presently engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. It is providing various types of telecommunication services including Telephone, telex, wireless, data communication, telematic and other like forms of communication (Internet). First digital exchange world technology brought to India by the company during the year 1986. In 1992, the company introduced Voice Mail Service. MTNL had introduced the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) services in the period of 1996. In the year 1997, the Wireless in Local loop was introduced. In addition to phone plus facilities like dynamic locking, call waiting/call transfer, hot lines etc were extended t

Read More