Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Share Price

51.62
(1.26%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:30 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open50.91
  • Day's High53.41
  • 52 Wk High101.93
  • Prev. Close50.98
  • Day's Low50.9
  • 52 Wk Low 31.2
  • Turnover (lac)2,619.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-401.95
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,252.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

50.91

Prev. Close

50.98

Turnover(Lac.)

2,619.01

Day's High

53.41

Day's Low

50.9

52 Week's High

101.93

52 Week's Low

31.2

Book Value

-401.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,252.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.25%

Non-Promoter- 13.52%

Institutions: 13.52%

Non-Institutions: 30.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

630

630

630

630

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24,292.8

-21,472.9

-19,286.45

-16,669.88

Net Worth

-23,662.8

-20,842.9

-18,656.45

-16,039.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,303.64

1,536.36

2,371.91

2,869.68

yoy growth (%)

-15.14

-35.22

-17.34

-8.13

Raw materials

-0.21

0

-5.88

0

As % of sales

0.01

0

0.24

0

Employee costs

-413.03

-2,124.45

-2,445.79

-2,647.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,461.79

-3,695.68

-2,973.45

-2,945.46

Depreciation

-879.65

-971.95

-1,028.68

-1,087.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.38

Working capital

783.12

-586.05

153.27

1,475.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.14

-35.22

-17.34

-8.13

Op profit growth

-102.72

24.41

8.39

32.85

EBIT growth

-79.77

19.49

-1.93

6.59

Net profit growth

-33.38

24.3

1.08

51.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

798.56

935.23

1,149.04

1,387.71

1,623.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

798.56

935.23

1,149.04

1,387.71

1,623.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

576.35

614.33

630.03

485.97

693.26

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Piyush Ranjan Nishad.

Director (Finance)

Rajiv Kumar

Independent Director

VISHWAS VASANT PATHAK

Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar Tamrak

Independent Director

Sarv Daman Bharat

Independent Director

Deepika Mahajan

Nominee (Govt)

Shivendu Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratan Mani Sumit.

Director (Technical)

Kalyan Sagar Nippani

Director (Human Resources)

Sandeep Govil

Chairman & Managing Director

A Robert J Ravi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a public sector enterprise, was established in April, 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of Indias key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). MTNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. At present, Company is engaged in providing telecom services in geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, MTNL started its journey in 1882, in pre-independence era, as Bombay Telephone. The Company has also been in the forefront of technology induction by converting 100% of its telephone exchange network into the state-of-the-art digital mode. The Company is presently engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. It is providing various types of telecommunication services including Telephone, telex, wireless, data communication, telematic and other like forms of communication (Internet). First digital exchange world technology brought to India by the company during the year 1986. In 1992, the company introduced Voice Mail Service. MTNL had introduced the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) services in the period of 1996. In the year 1997, the Wireless in Local loop was introduced. In addition to phone plus facilities like dynamic locking, call waiting/call transfer, hot lines etc were extended t
Company FAQs

What is the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd share price today?

The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is ₹3252.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is ₹31.2 and ₹101.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd?

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.14%, 3 Years at 13.72%, 1 Year at 56.66%, 6 Month at 28.60%, 3 Month at -9.34% and 1 Month at 5.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.25 %
Institutions - 13.53 %
Public - 30.22 %

