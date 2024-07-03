Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹50.91
Prev. Close₹50.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,619.01
Day's High₹53.41
Day's Low₹50.9
52 Week's High₹101.93
52 Week's Low₹31.2
Book Value₹-401.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,252.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
630
630
630
630
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24,292.8
-21,472.9
-19,286.45
-16,669.88
Net Worth
-23,662.8
-20,842.9
-18,656.45
-16,039.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,303.64
1,536.36
2,371.91
2,869.68
yoy growth (%)
-15.14
-35.22
-17.34
-8.13
Raw materials
-0.21
0
-5.88
0
As % of sales
0.01
0
0.24
0
Employee costs
-413.03
-2,124.45
-2,445.79
-2,647.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,461.79
-3,695.68
-2,973.45
-2,945.46
Depreciation
-879.65
-971.95
-1,028.68
-1,087.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.38
Working capital
783.12
-586.05
153.27
1,475.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.14
-35.22
-17.34
-8.13
Op profit growth
-102.72
24.41
8.39
32.85
EBIT growth
-79.77
19.49
-1.93
6.59
Net profit growth
-33.38
24.3
1.08
51.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
798.56
935.23
1,149.04
1,387.71
1,623.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
798.56
935.23
1,149.04
1,387.71
1,623.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
576.35
614.33
630.03
485.97
693.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Piyush Ranjan Nishad.
Director (Finance)
Rajiv Kumar
Independent Director
VISHWAS VASANT PATHAK
Independent Director
Yogesh Kumar Tamrak
Independent Director
Sarv Daman Bharat
Independent Director
Deepika Mahajan
Nominee (Govt)
Shivendu Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratan Mani Sumit.
Director (Technical)
Kalyan Sagar Nippani
Director (Human Resources)
Sandeep Govil
Chairman & Managing Director
A Robert J Ravi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a public sector enterprise, was established in April, 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of Indias key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). MTNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. At present, Company is engaged in providing telecom services in geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, MTNL started its journey in 1882, in pre-independence era, as Bombay Telephone. The Company has also been in the forefront of technology induction by converting 100% of its telephone exchange network into the state-of-the-art digital mode. The Company is presently engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. It is providing various types of telecommunication services including Telephone, telex, wireless, data communication, telematic and other like forms of communication (Internet). First digital exchange world technology brought to India by the company during the year 1986. In 1992, the company introduced Voice Mail Service. MTNL had introduced the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) services in the period of 1996. In the year 1997, the Wireless in Local loop was introduced. In addition to phone plus facilities like dynamic locking, call waiting/call transfer, hot lines etc were extended t
Read More
The Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is ₹3252.06 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is 0 and -0.13 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd is ₹31.2 and ₹101.93 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.14%, 3 Years at 13.72%, 1 Year at 56.66%, 6 Month at 28.60%, 3 Month at -9.34% and 1 Month at 5.09%.
