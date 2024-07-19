iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.26
(-6.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

M T N L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2,461.79

-3,695.68

-2,973.45

-2,945.46

Depreciation

-879.65

-971.95

-1,028.68

-1,087.63

Tax paid

0

0

0

4.38

Working capital

783.12

-586.05

153.27

1,475.02

Other operating items

Operating

-2,558.32

-5,253.68

-3,848.86

-2,553.69

Capital expenditure

260.59

615.59

388.7

228.02

Free cash flow

-2,297.72

-4,638.09

-3,460.16

-2,325.67

Equity raised

-28,423.74

-17,487.32

-7,991.02

-2,081.75

Investing

0

0

-35.85

-39.59

Financing

27,508.92

24,991.46

23,594.26

17,607.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,212.54

2,866.05

12,107.23

13,160.38

M T N L : related Articles

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

