Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2,461.79
-3,695.68
-2,973.45
-2,945.46
Depreciation
-879.65
-971.95
-1,028.68
-1,087.63
Tax paid
0
0
0
4.38
Working capital
783.12
-586.05
153.27
1,475.02
Other operating items
Operating
-2,558.32
-5,253.68
-3,848.86
-2,553.69
Capital expenditure
260.59
615.59
388.7
228.02
Free cash flow
-2,297.72
-4,638.09
-3,460.16
-2,325.67
Equity raised
-28,423.74
-17,487.32
-7,991.02
-2,081.75
Investing
0
0
-35.85
-39.59
Financing
27,508.92
24,991.46
23,594.26
17,607.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,212.54
2,866.05
12,107.23
13,160.38
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
