iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd News Today

45.13
(-4.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM
MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.