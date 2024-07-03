Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
589.55
716.05
910.45
1,071.48
1,230.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
589.55
716.05
910.45
1,071.48
1,230.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
432.09
415.36
348.73
331.37
567.63
Total Income
1,021.64
1,131.41
1,259.18
1,402.85
1,797.96
Total Expenditure
1,002.44
1,036.26
1,075.01
1,004.34
2,685.61
PBIDT
19.2
95.15
184.17
398.51
-887.65
Interest
2,000.95
1,713.43
1,601.52
1,576.08
1,436.99
PBDT
-1,981.75
-1,618.28
-1,417.35
-1,177.57
-2,324.64
Depreciation
502.03
548.28
585.18
681.62
745.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2,483.78
-2,166.56
-2,002.53
-1,859.19
-3,070.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2,483.78
-2,166.56
-2,002.53
-1,859.19
-3,070.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2,483.78
-2,166.56
-2,002.53
-1,859.19
-3,070.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-39.43
-34.39
-31.79
-29.51
-48.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
630
630
630
630
630
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.25
13.28
20.22
37.19
-72.14
PBDTM(%)
-336.14
-226
-155.67
-109.9
-188.94
PATM(%)
-421.3
-302.57
-219.94
-173.51
-249.53
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
