Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Nine Monthly Results

48.95
(-1.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

589.55

716.05

910.45

1,071.48

1,230.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

589.55

716.05

910.45

1,071.48

1,230.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

432.09

415.36

348.73

331.37

567.63

Total Income

1,021.64

1,131.41

1,259.18

1,402.85

1,797.96

Total Expenditure

1,002.44

1,036.26

1,075.01

1,004.34

2,685.61

PBIDT

19.2

95.15

184.17

398.51

-887.65

Interest

2,000.95

1,713.43

1,601.52

1,576.08

1,436.99

PBDT

-1,981.75

-1,618.28

-1,417.35

-1,177.57

-2,324.64

Depreciation

502.03

548.28

585.18

681.62

745.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2,483.78

-2,166.56

-2,002.53

-1,859.19

-3,070.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2,483.78

-2,166.56

-2,002.53

-1,859.19

-3,070.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2,483.78

-2,166.56

-2,002.53

-1,859.19

-3,070.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-39.43

-34.39

-31.79

-29.51

-48.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

630

630

630

630

630

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.25

13.28

20.22

37.19

-72.14

PBDTM(%)

-336.14

-226

-155.67

-109.9

-188.94

PATM(%)

-421.3

-302.57

-219.94

-173.51

-249.53

M T N L: Related NEWS

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

