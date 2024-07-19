iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Balance Sheet

45.13
(-4.28%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

630

630

630

630

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24,292.8

-21,472.9

-19,286.45

-16,669.88

Net Worth

-23,662.8

-20,842.9

-18,656.45

-16,039.88

Minority Interest

Debt

30,140.82

28,350.24

26,818.69

25,599.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6,478.02

7,507.34

8,162.24

9,559.21

Fixed Assets

4,354.79

4,956.07

5,622.6

6,351.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

106.13

106.13

106.13

106.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1,956.25

2,144.14

2,344.22

2,842.4

Inventories

33.04

32.06

32.25

33.38

Inventory Days

9.34

Sundry Debtors

496.45

575.94

662.36

764.59

Debtor Days

214.07

Other Current Assets

5,653.85

5,691.25

5,816.71

5,860.6

Sundry Creditors

-1,070

-1,023.51

-1,040.06

-689.34

Creditor Days

193

Other Current Liabilities

-3,157.09

-3,131.6

-3,127.04

-3,126.83

Cash

60.85

301

89.29

259.3

Total Assets

6,478.02

7,507.34

8,162.24

9,559.21

M T N L : related Articles

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

