Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
630
630
630
630
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24,292.8
-21,472.9
-19,286.45
-16,669.88
Net Worth
-23,662.8
-20,842.9
-18,656.45
-16,039.88
Minority Interest
Debt
30,140.82
28,350.24
26,818.69
25,599.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6,478.02
7,507.34
8,162.24
9,559.21
Fixed Assets
4,354.79
4,956.07
5,622.6
6,351.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
106.13
106.13
106.13
106.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,956.25
2,144.14
2,344.22
2,842.4
Inventories
33.04
32.06
32.25
33.38
Inventory Days
9.34
Sundry Debtors
496.45
575.94
662.36
764.59
Debtor Days
214.07
Other Current Assets
5,653.85
5,691.25
5,816.71
5,860.6
Sundry Creditors
-1,070
-1,023.51
-1,040.06
-689.34
Creditor Days
193
Other Current Liabilities
-3,157.09
-3,131.6
-3,127.04
-3,126.83
Cash
60.85
301
89.29
259.3
Total Assets
6,478.02
7,507.34
8,162.24
9,559.21
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
