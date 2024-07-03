Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
358.08
401.25
397.31
446.59
488.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
358.08
401.25
397.31
446.59
488.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
352.21
287.78
288.57
326.26
288.07
Total Income
710.29
689.03
685.88
772.85
776.71
Total Expenditure
588.29
601.85
684.52
701.42
679.63
PBIDT
122
87.18
1.36
71.43
97.08
Interest
1,474.67
1,379.52
1,310.38
1,233.18
1,121.2
PBDT
-1,352.67
-1,292.34
-1,309.02
-1,161.75
-1,024.12
Depreciation
311.07
330.62
335.73
362.8
366.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.09
0
0.12
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.28
0
-0.62
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1,663.74
-1,622.77
-1,644.75
-1,524.05
-1,391.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,663.74
-1,622.77
-1,644.75
-1,524.05
-1,391.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,663.74
-1,622.77
-1,644.75
-1,524.05
-1,391.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-26.41
0
-26.11
0
-22.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
630
630
630
630
630
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
34.07
21.72
0.34
15.99
19.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-464.62
-404.42
-413.97
-341.26
-284.67
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
