Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
56.25%
56.25%
56.25%
56.25%
56.25%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
13.58%
13.52%
14.01%
14.18%
14.21%
Non-Institutions
30.16%
30.22%
29.73%
29.56%
29.53%
Total Non-Promoter
43.74%
43.74%
43.74%
43.74%
43.74%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.