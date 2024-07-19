Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.52
-34.31
-16.75
-7.87
Op profit growth
-103.79
26.01
8.79
34.36
EBIT growth
-79.85
19.54
-1.75
6.38
Net profit growth
-33.36
24.32
1.18
50.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.99
-89.82
-46.82
-35.82
EBIT margin
-25.42
-107.86
-59.26
-50.21
Net profit margin
-177.36
-227.5
-120.19
-98.87
RoCE
-3.65
-17.15
-13
-11.98
RoNW
4.15
9.27
15.3
38.84
RoA
-6.38
-9.04
-6.59
-5.89
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-39.07
-58.63
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-53.24
-74.27
-63.87
-64.27
Book value per share
-254.67
-215.58
-100.5
-53.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.48
-0.1
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.35
-0.08
-0.29
-0.37
P/B
-0.07
-0.02
-0.18
-0.44
EV/EBIDTA
48.96
-30.65
-43.96
-43.93
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.08
0.02
0.02
-0.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
184.2
118.51
67.74
60.62
Inventory days
9.33
7.81
4.68
3.95
Creditor days
-205.15
-72.52
-43.58
-54.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.16
0.9
0.97
1.02
Net debt / equity
-1.57
-1.69
-2.66
-4.47
Net debt / op. profit
456.48
-15.82
-14.6
-14.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.37
-0.15
-0.27
0
Employee costs
-30.01
-131.08
-99.06
-89.27
Other costs
-65.61
-58.59
-47.48
-46.54
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
