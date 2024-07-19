iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Key Ratios

50.47
(7.77%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.52

-34.31

-16.75

-7.87

Op profit growth

-103.79

26.01

8.79

34.36

EBIT growth

-79.85

19.54

-1.75

6.38

Net profit growth

-33.36

24.32

1.18

50.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.99

-89.82

-46.82

-35.82

EBIT margin

-25.42

-107.86

-59.26

-50.21

Net profit margin

-177.36

-227.5

-120.19

-98.87

RoCE

-3.65

-17.15

-13

-11.98

RoNW

4.15

9.27

15.3

38.84

RoA

-6.38

-9.04

-6.59

-5.89

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-39.07

-58.63

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-53.24

-74.27

-63.87

-64.27

Book value per share

-254.67

-215.58

-100.5

-53.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.48

-0.1

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.35

-0.08

-0.29

-0.37

P/B

-0.07

-0.02

-0.18

-0.44

EV/EBIDTA

48.96

-30.65

-43.96

-43.93

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.08

0.02

0.02

-0.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

184.2

118.51

67.74

60.62

Inventory days

9.33

7.81

4.68

3.95

Creditor days

-205.15

-72.52

-43.58

-54.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.16

0.9

0.97

1.02

Net debt / equity

-1.57

-1.69

-2.66

-4.47

Net debt / op. profit

456.48

-15.82

-14.6

-14.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.37

-0.15

-0.27

0

Employee costs

-30.01

-131.08

-99.06

-89.27

Other costs

-65.61

-58.59

-47.48

-46.54

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

Read More
MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

Read More

