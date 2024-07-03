iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Annually Results

48.5
(-0.92%)
Jan 9, 2025|10:59:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

798.56

935.23

1,149.04

1,387.71

1,623.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

798.56

935.23

1,149.04

1,387.71

1,623.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

576.35

614.33

630.03

485.97

693.26

Total Income

1,374.91

1,549.56

1,779.07

1,873.68

2,316.81

Total Expenditure

1,286.37

1,381.05

1,467.63

1,332.33

3,081.97

PBIDT

88.54

168.51

311.44

541.35

-765.16

Interest

2,689.9

2,354.38

2,139.62

2,107.24

1,941.66

PBDT

-2,601.36

-2,185.87

-1,828.18

-1,565.89

-2,706.82

Depreciation

666.35

729.74

772.03

893.3

985.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.09

0.12

2.44

1.5

0.4

Deferred Tax

-0.28

-0.62

0.47

0.57

0.66

Reported Profit After Tax

-3,267.52

-2,915.11

-2,603.12

-2,461.26

-3,693.72

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3,267.52

-2,915.11

-2,603.12

-2,461.26

-3,693.72

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3,267.52

-2,915.11

-2,603.12

-2,461.26

-3,693.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-51.87

-46.27

-41.32

-39.07

-58.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

630

630

630

630

630

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.08

18.01

27.1

39.01

-47.12

PBDTM(%)

-325.75

-233.72

-159.1

-112.83

-166.72

PATM(%)

-409.17

-311.69

-226.54

-177.36

-227.5

M T N L: Related NEWS

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

Read More
MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

Read More

