Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
798.56
935.23
1,149.04
1,387.71
1,623.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
798.56
935.23
1,149.04
1,387.71
1,623.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
576.35
614.33
630.03
485.97
693.26
Total Income
1,374.91
1,549.56
1,779.07
1,873.68
2,316.81
Total Expenditure
1,286.37
1,381.05
1,467.63
1,332.33
3,081.97
PBIDT
88.54
168.51
311.44
541.35
-765.16
Interest
2,689.9
2,354.38
2,139.62
2,107.24
1,941.66
PBDT
-2,601.36
-2,185.87
-1,828.18
-1,565.89
-2,706.82
Depreciation
666.35
729.74
772.03
893.3
985.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.09
0.12
2.44
1.5
0.4
Deferred Tax
-0.28
-0.62
0.47
0.57
0.66
Reported Profit After Tax
-3,267.52
-2,915.11
-2,603.12
-2,461.26
-3,693.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3,267.52
-2,915.11
-2,603.12
-2,461.26
-3,693.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3,267.52
-2,915.11
-2,603.12
-2,461.26
-3,693.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-51.87
-46.27
-41.32
-39.07
-58.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
630
630
630
630
630
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.08
18.01
27.1
39.01
-47.12
PBDTM(%)
-325.75
-233.72
-159.1
-112.83
-166.72
PATM(%)
-409.17
-311.69
-226.54
-177.36
-227.5
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.