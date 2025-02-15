iifl-logo-icon 1
MTNL Reports ₹836 Crore Net Loss in Q3 FY25, Revenue Falls 11.6%

15 Feb 2025 , 09:24 AM

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), a state-owned telecommunications service provider, on Friday posted a Q3 FY25 net loss of ₹836 crore, down marginally from a net loss of ₹839 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company has also been reporting sluggish revenue from operations in recent times, and in the latest quarter, it reported an 11.6% YoY de-growth in the same to ₹170 crore versus ₹192.2 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA loss expanded to ₹128.1 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹125.7 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year, reflecting continued cost pressures and operating challenges.

MTNL has been in financial distress for years now and is unable to compete with private telecom operators that are aggressively slashing prices and expanding in the markets. The company, despite being an important public sector undertaking (PSU), has seen a declining market share and shrinking subscriber base from intensifying industry competition.

