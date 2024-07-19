Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,303.64
1,536.36
2,371.91
2,869.68
yoy growth (%)
-15.14
-35.22
-17.34
-8.13
Raw materials
-0.21
0
-5.88
0
As % of sales
0.01
0
0.24
0
Employee costs
-413.03
-2,124.45
-2,445.79
-2,647.81
As % of sales
31.68
138.27
103.11
92.26
Other costs
-850.24
-884.76
-1,104.03
-1,314.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
65.22
57.58
46.54
45.78
Operating profit
40.16
-1,472.85
-1,183.79
-1,092.14
OPM
3.08
-95.86
-49.9
-38.05
Depreciation
-879.65
-971.95
-1,028.68
-1,087.63
Interest expense
-2,107.07
-1,941.54
-1,505.49
-1,448.47
Other income
484.77
690.66
744.51
682.78
Profit before tax
-2,461.79
-3,695.68
-2,973.45
-2,945.46
Taxes
0
0
0
4.38
Tax rate
0
0
0
-0.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0.42
0
Adj. profit
-2,461.79
-3,695.68
-2,973.03
-2,941.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2,461.79
-3,695.68
-2,973.03
-2,941.08
yoy growth (%)
-33.38
24.3
1.08
51.01
NPM
-188.83
-240.54
-125.34
-102.48
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
