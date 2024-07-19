iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

49.15
(1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:34:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,303.64

1,536.36

2,371.91

2,869.68

yoy growth (%)

-15.14

-35.22

-17.34

-8.13

Raw materials

-0.21

0

-5.88

0

As % of sales

0.01

0

0.24

0

Employee costs

-413.03

-2,124.45

-2,445.79

-2,647.81

As % of sales

31.68

138.27

103.11

92.26

Other costs

-850.24

-884.76

-1,104.03

-1,314.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

65.22

57.58

46.54

45.78

Operating profit

40.16

-1,472.85

-1,183.79

-1,092.14

OPM

3.08

-95.86

-49.9

-38.05

Depreciation

-879.65

-971.95

-1,028.68

-1,087.63

Interest expense

-2,107.07

-1,941.54

-1,505.49

-1,448.47

Other income

484.77

690.66

744.51

682.78

Profit before tax

-2,461.79

-3,695.68

-2,973.45

-2,945.46

Taxes

0

0

0

4.38

Tax rate

0

0

0

-0.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0.42

0

Adj. profit

-2,461.79

-3,695.68

-2,973.03

-2,941.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2,461.79

-3,695.68

-2,973.03

-2,941.08

yoy growth (%)

-33.38

24.3

1.08

51.01

NPM

-188.83

-240.54

-125.34

-102.48

M T N L : related Articles

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

Read More
MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

Read More

