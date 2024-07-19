LETTER ATTACHED PROCEEDINGS OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MTNL. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) MINUTES OF 38TH AGM OF MTNL HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)