Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd AGM

44.78
(4.09%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

M T N L CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
LETTER ATTACHED PROCEEDINGS OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MTNL. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) MINUTES OF 38TH AGM OF MTNL HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

M T N L: Related News

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

