|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|LETTER ATTACHED PROCEEDINGS OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MTNL. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) MINUTES OF 38TH AGM OF MTNL HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 ATTACHED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/10/2024) LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
