Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Summary

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a public sector enterprise, was established in April, 1986 by the Government of India to upgrade the quality of telecom services, expand the telecom network, introduce new services and to raise revenue for telecom development needs of Indias key metros, Delhi (the political capital) and Mumbai (the business capital of India). MTNL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. At present, Company is engaged in providing telecom services in geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, MTNL started its journey in 1882, in pre-independence era, as Bombay Telephone. The Company has also been in the forefront of technology induction by converting 100% of its telephone exchange network into the state-of-the-art digital mode. The Company is presently engaged in providing telecom services in the geographical area of Mumbai and Delhi. It is providing various types of telecommunication services including Telephone, telex, wireless, data communication, telematic and other like forms of communication (Internet). First digital exchange world technology brought to India by the company during the year 1986. In 1992, the company introduced Voice Mail Service. MTNL had introduced the Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) services in the period of 1996. In the year 1997, the Wireless in Local loop was introduced. In addition to phone plus facilities like dynamic locking, call waiting/call transfer, hot lines etc were extended to the customers. Apart from this IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) like local assistance changed number information, and fault booking system ensuring round the clock service, a CD-ROM version of the telephone directory and an on-line directory enquiry through PC was introduced during the year 1997. To facilitate the clientele, MTNL launched the countrys first toll-free service in Delhi in the period of 1998. During the year 1999, MTNL brought in the most widely using service called Internet (Network of Networks), the extreme level of information exchange. Millennium Telecom Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MTNL was formed in 17th February of the year 2000 to do practically any type of Telecom Business with a focus on value added services, which was started its operation in Himachal Pradesh in association with HPSEDC from 25th Feb 2002 itself. During the year 2001, the company launched GSM Cellular Mobile service under the brand name Dolphin and in the same year MTNL also launched Wireless in Local Loop (WLL) Mobile services under the brand name Garuda. MTNL has formed a Joint Venture company in Nepal by the name of United Telecom Ltd. (UTL) in collaboration with Telecom Consultants India Limited (TCIL), Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) and NVPL (Nepal Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a Nepalese Company). The Company is operational since 10th October 2001 for providing WLL based basic services in Nepal. CLI based Internet express service was added with the service line of the company in the period of 2001. The Company made tied up with Billjunction.com in the year of 2001 to provide online bill presenting and payment facility to its customers. The Company launched pre-paid GSM Mobile services under the brand name Trump during the year 2002, and in the same year MTNLs Email on PSTN lines were introduced under the brand name mtnlmail. MTNL had set up a new software venture called ComSoft for developing communications software in the year 2002, as a part of its strategy to offer value-added communications software in e-commerce, e-governance and intelligent networking. The Company brought in to market, the CDMA 1x 2000 Technology under the brand name Garuda 1-x in the year of 2003. During the same period MTNL introduced pilot project of ADSL based Broadband services and also launched the Virtual Phone services. Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Ltd. bagged second operator license in Mauritius. The company has joined the hands with Nokia, Samsung for WLL handsets in the year 2003. MTNL has set up its 100% subsidiary as Mahanagar Telephone Mauritius Limited. (MTML) in Mauritius, for providing basic, mobile and international long distance services as 2nd operator in Mauritius. Necessary licenses have been obtained in January 2004. MTML has already started its ILD & CDMA based basic services in Mauritius. In Mauritius against the switching capacity of 50K, 8K telephone connections are working. The Company established Wi-Fi & digital certification services in the identical year. MTNL bagged the award for excellence in cost reduction in the year 2004. State of the art training centre of the company CETTM was commissioned in the year of 2004. The Company introduced the broadband services under the brand name of TRI BAND during the year 2005. The Company made partnership with Red Hat through its CETTM centre in the same year of 2005. MTNL-STPI IT Services Ltd is a 50:50 Joint Venture between Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the company. The JV formed in 2006 combines the STPIs rich experience as an ISP and MTNLs track record of being Indias leading telecom operating company to offer niche portal services to the Indian community. The Company has restructured Millennium Telecom Ltd (MTL) as a Joint Venture company of MTNL and BSNL with 51% and 49% equity participation respectively. MTNL (Mumbai) has joined hands with Contakt Tech Solutions India in the year 2008 for Express alert, a new value added service for the subscribers. Public sector telecom service provider MTNL on June 18th of the year 2008 received the much-awaited International Long Distance (ILD) Licence from the Department of Telecom (DOT), a development that could signal further lowering of ISD rates as the PSU is gearing up to carrying its own traffic in the near future. To remain market leader in providing world class Telecom and IT related services at affordable prices, the company partaking its all efforts in the same business area and MTNL wants to become a global player, also find a place in the Fortune 500 companies.In 2008, MTNL commissioned a state of art IP/MPLS core network in Delhi and Mumbai to provide a converged IP network for all services. To take advantage of IP network and to improve the services the Company worked on the expansion of this network in 2011-12 and deployed around 10 Core + 70 edge & aggregate routers in Delhi and 10 Core + 67 edge & aggregate routers in Mumbai leading to creation of around 50 POPs ( Point of presence) each in Delhi and Mumbai. The commercial operation of the Data Center commenced in 2009.In FY 2018-19, MTNL undertook the task of improving the Wireless Network in Delhi and Mumbai so as to improve the coverage & downlink speed of 21.1 Mbps & uplink speed of 5.76 Mbps which is presently of 3.6 Mbps & 384 Kbps respectively. Projects like expansion of GSM / 3G RF network by adding 1080 nos. of 3G sites & 800 nos. of Ceragon hybrid microwave to meet the backhaul capacity and Data handling capacity to 10 Gbps. 1708 Macro and 55 Micro Node Bs have been put on air in the 3G Expansion Project. In addition, 720 existing Node-B of existing 3G-network were planned for upgradation/ replacement and 914 existing 8 Mbps Microwave Hops were planned for upgradation to NEC make hybrid M/W of 400 Mbps capacity. Redeployment of Old Node B in Delhi to improve coverage in Faridabad & Ghaziabad, a total of 143 old Node-Bs have been redeployed from Delhi. 720 Node-Bs of existing 3G-network were planned for upgradation and 497 nos. of existing 8Mbps Microwave Hops were planned to be upgraded to Ceragon make HybridM/w of 400 Mbps capacity. 3G upgrade implementation of HSPA+ to enhance data speed from 3.6 Mbps to 21 Mbps and 384Kbps to 5.76Mbps on downlink and uplink was completed.In 2019-20, MTNL undertook the task of improving the Wireless Network in Delhi and Mumbai so as to improve the coverage &downlink speed to 21.1 Mbps & uplink speed to 5.76 Mbps which was earlier 3.6 Mbps & 384 Kbps respectively with following major projects: Expansion of GSM / 3G RF network by adding 1080 nos. of 3G sites & 800 nos. of hybrid microwave to meet the backhaul capacity and Data handling capacity to 10 Gbps. In addition, upgradation/replacement of 720 old Node-B and upgradation of 914 old 8Mbps-Microwave Hops to hybrid M/W of 400 Mbps capacity. Upgradation of 720 old Node-Bs and upgradation/ replacement of 497 old 8Mbps-Microwave Hops to hybrid M/W of 400 Mbps capacity. 3G upgrade implementation of HSPA+ enhanced data speed from 3.6Mbps to 21 Mbps and 384Kbps to 5.76Mbps on downlink and uplink. MTNL had worked out, finalized and made operational the policy to engage partners on revenue share basis to extend its FTTx services. Various partners were roped in to offer the high speed broadband services on fiber. In the year 2019-20 more than 80% subscribers were added by these revenue share partners.During 2021-22, the Operation and Maintenance of MTNL Delhi Mobile service has been handed over to BSNL w.e.f. 01.04.2021 as perinstructions from DoT. MTNL Mumbai Mobile service has been handed over to BSNL w.e.f. 01.09.2021. MTNL EIR integrated with BSNL EIR installed at Pune. MTNL MNPGW Migration PO to BSNL MNPGW was placed by WS Delhi unit on 12th Nov 2021. Migration to BSNL North Zone MNPGW Chandigarh completed on 6th March 2022. MTNL conducted the testing of voice and data with BSNL NGN (0.5K LMG) in Delhi network. About 11K voice ports LMG equipment for Mumbai and 8K for Delhi have been diverted to MTNL from BSNL. The installation of LMG was completed in Mumbai during 2022. Outgoing ILD traffic of MTNL Delhi and MTNL Mumbai is being routed through BSNL Taxes.In 2023-24, MTNL launched 4G Services in Delhi and Mumbai. The Installation of Firewall has been done. MTNL had worked out, finalized and made operational the policy to engage partners on revenue share basis to extend its FTTx services. The migration of MTNL FTTH voice subscribers on BSNL s Network has been completed. MTNL landline subscribers have been migrated on BSNL IMS core through diversion of spare LMGs from BSNL. Old Broadband Remote Access Servers (BRASs), which are not covered under AMC have been procured by BSNL with new BNGs to meet MTNLs requirement. Procurement of Batteries and delivery of Power plants have been started, which are presently under installation. Internet Traffic of MTNL is being routed through BSNL w.e.f. 27.06.2023 and now MTNL is not taking International Internet Bandwidth from other service providers.