Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Board Meeting

44.86
(0.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

M T N L CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202417 Oct 2024
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED FINANCIALS RESULTS ATTACHED OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14.11.2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED FINANCIAL RESULT ATTCHED (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Jul 2024
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED
Board Meeting29 May 202428 Mar 2024
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202417 Jan 2024
MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED RESULTS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

M T N L: Related News

MTNL hits new high as govt deposits ₹92 Crore against bond dues

19 Jul 2024|02:55 PM

The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.

Read More
MTNL Soars 19% on Government Bond Guarantee

18 Jul 2024|03:40 PM

The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.

Read More
