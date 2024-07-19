|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED FINANCIALS RESULTS ATTACHED OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14.11.2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED FINANCIAL RESULT ATTCHED (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MAHANAGAR TELEPHONE NIGAM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve LETTER ATTACHED RESULTS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
The state-owned telco was unable to pay interest on its 7.59% July 2033 notes, which were insured by the government.Read More
The company needs to deposit funds into a designated trust account 10 days prior to meet these obligations.Read More
