SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹27.65
Prev. Close₹27.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹27.65
Day's Low₹26.25
52 Week's High₹37
52 Week's Low₹23.65
Book Value₹42.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.11
P/E34.5
EPS0.8
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.47
3.47
3.47
3.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.34
10.95
10.65
16.58
Net Worth
14.81
14.42
14.12
20.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.05
66.87
77.53
55.8
yoy growth (%)
-41.59
-13.75
38.94
-12.9
Raw materials
-0.84
-2.17
-0.49
7.01
As % of sales
2.16
3.25
0.64
12.56
Employee costs
-11.91
-23.84
-41.77
-40.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.51
2.4
4.38
3.38
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.56
-1.12
-0.95
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.65
-1.12
-1.15
Working capital
-7.12
0.12
4.78
6.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.59
-13.75
38.94
-12.9
Op profit growth
-32.88
-44.74
23.08
-12.24
EBIT growth
-32.56
-39.4
27.06
-17.83
Net profit growth
-37.15
-46.07
49.91
-24.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Asdulla Khan A Pathan
Managing Director
Betulla Asdulla Khan
Whole-time Director
Roli Betulla Khan
Whole-time Director
Ritu Chaudhari Negi
Independent Director
Rajanikant Prabhudas Mandavia
Independent Director
Tushar Arvindbhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirti Bhavesh Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accord Synergy Ltd
Summary
Accord Synergy Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad as Accord Synergy Private Limited, with Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Accord Synergy Limited was issued on February 23, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is offering support services to the high end telecom segments such as network planning & optimization, network rollout, managed services and manpower solutions through sub-contracting basis. We provide all services related to planning, installation & commissioning, operation, modification and maintenance of telecom networks and provide manpower solutions to customers. It is offering technical site surveys, radio surveys, network planning, radio and core equipment (BBS, RBS 2G, 3G and LTE) installation, installation supervision and commission/ integration services to a wide variety of equipments and vendors. It also undertake this activity through engineers and technical staff deputed on client sites/ offices.The Company primarily enters into contracts with large telecom service providers such as Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. for telecom implementation activities in different states of India for telecom companies like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, Jio etc. resulting into nation-wide operations. In a short span, the Company achieved remarkable
The Accord Synergy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accord Synergy Ltd is ₹9.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Accord Synergy Ltd is 34.5 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accord Synergy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accord Synergy Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Accord Synergy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at 13.35%, 1 Year at 9.31%, 6 Month at -4.83%, 3 Month at -24.69% and 1 Month at -9.95%.
