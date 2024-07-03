iifl-logo-icon 1
Accord Synergy Ltd Share Price

26.25
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:37 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.65
  • Day's High27.65
  • 52 Wk High37
  • Prev. Close27.6
  • Day's Low26.25
  • 52 Wk Low 23.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.57
  • P/E34.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.67
  • EPS0.8
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Accord Synergy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Accord Synergy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Accord Synergy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Accord Synergy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.99%

Non-Promoter- 28.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Accord Synergy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.47

3.47

3.47

3.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.34

10.95

10.65

16.58

Net Worth

14.81

14.42

14.12

20.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.05

66.87

77.53

55.8

yoy growth (%)

-41.59

-13.75

38.94

-12.9

Raw materials

-0.84

-2.17

-0.49

7.01

As % of sales

2.16

3.25

0.64

12.56

Employee costs

-11.91

-23.84

-41.77

-40.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.51

2.4

4.38

3.38

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.56

-1.12

-0.95

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.65

-1.12

-1.15

Working capital

-7.12

0.12

4.78

6.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.59

-13.75

38.94

-12.9

Op profit growth

-32.88

-44.74

23.08

-12.24

EBIT growth

-32.56

-39.4

27.06

-17.83

Net profit growth

-37.15

-46.07

49.91

-24.44

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Accord Synergy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Accord Synergy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Asdulla Khan A Pathan

Managing Director

Betulla Asdulla Khan

Whole-time Director

Roli Betulla Khan

Whole-time Director

Ritu Chaudhari Negi

Independent Director

Rajanikant Prabhudas Mandavia

Independent Director

Tushar Arvindbhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kirti Bhavesh Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accord Synergy Ltd

Summary

Accord Synergy Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad as Accord Synergy Private Limited, with Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Accord Synergy Limited was issued on February 23, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is offering support services to the high end telecom segments such as network planning & optimization, network rollout, managed services and manpower solutions through sub-contracting basis. We provide all services related to planning, installation & commissioning, operation, modification and maintenance of telecom networks and provide manpower solutions to customers. It is offering technical site surveys, radio surveys, network planning, radio and core equipment (BBS, RBS 2G, 3G and LTE) installation, installation supervision and commission/ integration services to a wide variety of equipments and vendors. It also undertake this activity through engineers and technical staff deputed on client sites/ offices.The Company primarily enters into contracts with large telecom service providers such as Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. for telecom implementation activities in different states of India for telecom companies like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, Jio etc. resulting into nation-wide operations. In a short span, the Company achieved remarkable
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Accord Synergy Ltd share price today?

The Accord Synergy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Accord Synergy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Accord Synergy Ltd is ₹9.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Accord Synergy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Accord Synergy Ltd is 34.5 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Accord Synergy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Accord Synergy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Accord Synergy Ltd is ₹23.65 and ₹37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Accord Synergy Ltd?

Accord Synergy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.92%, 3 Years at 13.35%, 1 Year at 9.31%, 6 Month at -4.83%, 3 Month at -24.69% and 1 Month at -9.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Accord Synergy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Accord Synergy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.01 %

