Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.05
66.87
77.53
55.8
yoy growth (%)
-41.59
-13.75
38.94
-12.9
Raw materials
-0.84
-2.17
-0.49
7.01
As % of sales
2.16
3.25
0.64
12.56
Employee costs
-11.91
-23.84
-41.77
-40.26
As % of sales
30.49
35.65
53.87
72.16
Other costs
-23.85
-37.21
-28.67
-17.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.08
55.64
36.98
30.81
Operating profit
2.44
3.64
6.59
5.35
OPM
6.25
5.44
8.49
9.59
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.56
-1.12
-0.95
Interest expense
-0.79
-1.02
-1.28
-1.07
Other income
0.4
0.35
0.2
0.06
Profit before tax
1.51
2.4
4.38
3.38
Taxes
-0.4
-0.65
-1.12
-1.15
Tax rate
-26.77
-27.11
-25.7
-34.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.11
1.75
3.25
2.23
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.07
Net profit
1.09
1.73
3.22
2.15
yoy growth (%)
-37.15
-46.07
49.91
-24.44
NPM
2.79
2.59
4.15
3.85
