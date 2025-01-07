iifl-logo-icon 1
Accord Synergy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.35
(4.19%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:28:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.05

66.87

77.53

55.8

yoy growth (%)

-41.59

-13.75

38.94

-12.9

Raw materials

-0.84

-2.17

-0.49

7.01

As % of sales

2.16

3.25

0.64

12.56

Employee costs

-11.91

-23.84

-41.77

-40.26

As % of sales

30.49

35.65

53.87

72.16

Other costs

-23.85

-37.21

-28.67

-17.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.08

55.64

36.98

30.81

Operating profit

2.44

3.64

6.59

5.35

OPM

6.25

5.44

8.49

9.59

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.56

-1.12

-0.95

Interest expense

-0.79

-1.02

-1.28

-1.07

Other income

0.4

0.35

0.2

0.06

Profit before tax

1.51

2.4

4.38

3.38

Taxes

-0.4

-0.65

-1.12

-1.15

Tax rate

-26.77

-27.11

-25.7

-34.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.11

1.75

3.25

2.23

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.07

Net profit

1.09

1.73

3.22

2.15

yoy growth (%)

-37.15

-46.07

49.91

-24.44

NPM

2.79

2.59

4.15

3.85

