Accord Synergy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.25
(-4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:37 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Accord Synergy Ltd

Accord Synergy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.51

2.4

4.38

3.38

Depreciation

-0.53

-0.56

-1.12

-0.95

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.65

-1.12

-1.15

Working capital

-7.12

0.12

4.78

6.43

Other operating items

Operating

-6.54

1.31

6.91

7.7

Capital expenditure

0

0.06

0.39

2.1

Free cash flow

-6.54

1.37

7.3

9.8

Equity raised

30.96

27.49

20.93

12.62

Investing

3.96

0.01

-0.95

0.95

Financing

10.77

17.39

18.81

17.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

39.15

46.26

46.09

41.04

