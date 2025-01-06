Accord Synergy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.51
2.4
4.38
3.38
Depreciation
-0.53
-0.56
-1.12
-0.95
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.65
-1.12
-1.15
Working capital
-7.12
0.12
4.78
6.43
Other operating items
Operating
-6.54
1.31
6.91
7.7
Capital expenditure
0
0.06
0.39
2.1
Free cash flow
-6.54
1.37
7.3
9.8
Equity raised
30.96
27.49
20.93
12.62
Investing
3.96
0.01
-0.95
0.95
Financing
10.77
17.39
18.81
17.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
39.15
46.26
46.09
41.04
