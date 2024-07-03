Accord Synergy Ltd Summary

Accord Synergy Limited was incorporated in Ahmedabad as Accord Synergy Private Limited, with Certificate of Incorporation dated June 19, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion to Accord Synergy Limited was issued on February 23, 2017 by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is offering support services to the high end telecom segments such as network planning & optimization, network rollout, managed services and manpower solutions through sub-contracting basis. We provide all services related to planning, installation & commissioning, operation, modification and maintenance of telecom networks and provide manpower solutions to customers. It is offering technical site surveys, radio surveys, network planning, radio and core equipment (BBS, RBS 2G, 3G and LTE) installation, installation supervision and commission/ integration services to a wide variety of equipments and vendors. It also undertake this activity through engineers and technical staff deputed on client sites/ offices.The Company primarily enters into contracts with large telecom service providers such as Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd. and Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. for telecom implementation activities in different states of India for telecom companies like Vodafone, Idea, Airtel, Jio etc. resulting into nation-wide operations. In a short span, the Company achieved remarkable scaleof operations and good profitability.The Company is an ISO 9000-2008 certified company and has been recognized as ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, Commissioning, Electrical Projects, Maintenance, Transport, Contract Service, Manpower Supplier.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,72,000 Equity Shares by raising funds amounting to Rs 5.83 Crores in June, 2017.