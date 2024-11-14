|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/02/2024)
