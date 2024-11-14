Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 22 Jun 2024

To consider other business matters Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 01, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

To consider other business matters

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Accord Synergy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024