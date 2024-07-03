iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Reliance Communications Ltd Share Price

1.88
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.88
  • Day's High1.88
  • 52 Wk High2.58
  • Prev. Close1.98
  • Day's Low1.88
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)36.08
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-233.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)519.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Reliance Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

1.88

Prev. Close

1.98

Turnover(Lac.)

36.08

Day's High

1.88

Day's Low

1.88

52 Week's High

2.58

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

-233.71

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

519.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Reliance Communications Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Reliance Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Air

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|09:46 AM

The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Reliance Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.84%

Non-Promoter- 4.49%

Institutions: 4.48%

Non-Institutions: 92.89%

Custodian: 0.76%

Read More
Share Price

Reliance Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

992

992

992

992

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62,072

-55,003

-44,442

-38,826

Net Worth

-61,080

-54,011

-43,450

-37,834

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

483

818

2,231

3,537

yoy growth (%)

-40.95

-63.33

-36.92

-64.6

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-82

-105

-28

-37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-252

-1,612

64

131

Depreciation

-132

-183

-200

-216

Tax paid

0

0

-1

94

Working capital

-4,533

-27,299

18,383

1,513

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.95

-63.33

-36.92

-64.6

Op profit growth

-91.6

-641.28

-23.91

-83.59

EBIT growth

-84.36

-2,618.75

-51.14

-68.95

Net profit growth

-89.21

359.35

449.55

373.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

383

479

556

760

1,685

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

383

479

556

760

1,685

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

98

28

28

19

53

View Annually Results

Reliance Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Reliance Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Punit Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil D Ambani

Independent Director

Ryna Karani

Independent Director

Chhaya Virani

Independent Director

Manjari Kacker

Director

Suresh Rangachar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vishwanath Devaraja Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Reliance Communications Ltd

Summary

Reliance Communications Limited is the flagship Company of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Indias third largest business house with around 1.2 billion subscribers. RCOM together with its subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange Limited (GCX), is a leading global communications services provider with businesses including a vast global subsea network; a global on-net Cloud ecosystem; extensive India and global enterprise business; India Data Center Business (IDC) and India National Long Distance (NLD) business. RCOM and GCX currently serve nearly 40,000 Indian and global corporations, including over 200 global, regional and domestic carriers. RCOM conducts a substantial portion of its business through subsidiary companies, including, GCX, Globalcom IDC Limited and Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL).The company offers the full value chain of wireless (CDMA and GSM), wireline, national long distance, international, voice, data, video, Direct-To-Home (DTH) and internet based communications services under various business units organized into three strategic customer-facing business segments; Wireless, Global and Broadband. These strategic business units are supported by passive infrastructure connected to nationwide backbone of Optic Fibre Network fully integrated network operation system and by the largest retail distribution and customer services facilities. The company also owns through their subsidiaries, a global submarine cable network infrastructure and offers managed services,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Reliance Communications Ltd share price today?

The Reliance Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Reliance Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Communications Ltd is ₹519.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Reliance Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Communications Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Reliance Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Communications Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Reliance Communications Ltd?

Reliance Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.43%, 3 Years at -19.53%, 1 Year at -1.00%, 6 Month at 4.21%, 3 Month at 1.54% and 1 Month at 6.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Reliance Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Reliance Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.85 %
Institutions - 4.49 %
Public - 92.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Reliance Communications Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.