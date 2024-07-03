Summary

Reliance Communications Limited is the flagship Company of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Indias third largest business house with around 1.2 billion subscribers. RCOM together with its subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange Limited (GCX), is a leading global communications services provider with businesses including a vast global subsea network; a global on-net Cloud ecosystem; extensive India and global enterprise business; India Data Center Business (IDC) and India National Long Distance (NLD) business. RCOM and GCX currently serve nearly 40,000 Indian and global corporations, including over 200 global, regional and domestic carriers. RCOM conducts a substantial portion of its business through subsidiary companies, including, GCX, Globalcom IDC Limited and Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL).The company offers the full value chain of wireless (CDMA and GSM), wireline, national long distance, international, voice, data, video, Direct-To-Home (DTH) and internet based communications services under various business units organized into three strategic customer-facing business segments; Wireless, Global and Broadband. These strategic business units are supported by passive infrastructure connected to nationwide backbone of Optic Fibre Network fully integrated network operation system and by the largest retail distribution and customer services facilities. The company also owns through their subsidiaries, a global submarine cable network infrastructure and offers managed services,

