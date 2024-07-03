Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹1.88
Prev. Close₹1.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹36.08
Day's High₹1.88
Day's Low₹1.88
52 Week's High₹2.58
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹-233.71
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)519.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The JioTag Air serves as an asset tracker designed to locate and monitor various items such as keys, ID cards, wallets, purses, luggage, and pets.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
992
992
992
992
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-62,072
-55,003
-44,442
-38,826
Net Worth
-61,080
-54,011
-43,450
-37,834
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
483
818
2,231
3,537
yoy growth (%)
-40.95
-63.33
-36.92
-64.6
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-82
-105
-28
-37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-252
-1,612
64
131
Depreciation
-132
-183
-200
-216
Tax paid
0
0
-1
94
Working capital
-4,533
-27,299
18,383
1,513
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.95
-63.33
-36.92
-64.6
Op profit growth
-91.6
-641.28
-23.91
-83.59
EBIT growth
-84.36
-2,618.75
-51.14
-68.95
Net profit growth
-89.21
359.35
449.55
373.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
383
479
556
760
1,685
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
383
479
556
760
1,685
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
98
28
28
19
53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Punit Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil D Ambani
Independent Director
Ryna Karani
Independent Director
Chhaya Virani
Independent Director
Manjari Kacker
Director
Suresh Rangachar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vishwanath Devaraja Rao
Reports by Reliance Communications Ltd
Summary
Reliance Communications Limited is the flagship Company of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Indias third largest business house with around 1.2 billion subscribers. RCOM together with its subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange Limited (GCX), is a leading global communications services provider with businesses including a vast global subsea network; a global on-net Cloud ecosystem; extensive India and global enterprise business; India Data Center Business (IDC) and India National Long Distance (NLD) business. RCOM and GCX currently serve nearly 40,000 Indian and global corporations, including over 200 global, regional and domestic carriers. RCOM conducts a substantial portion of its business through subsidiary companies, including, GCX, Globalcom IDC Limited and Reliance Infratel Limited (RITL).The company offers the full value chain of wireless (CDMA and GSM), wireline, national long distance, international, voice, data, video, Direct-To-Home (DTH) and internet based communications services under various business units organized into three strategic customer-facing business segments; Wireless, Global and Broadband. These strategic business units are supported by passive infrastructure connected to nationwide backbone of Optic Fibre Network fully integrated network operation system and by the largest retail distribution and customer services facilities. The company also owns through their subsidiaries, a global submarine cable network infrastructure and offers managed services,
Read More
The Reliance Communications Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Reliance Communications Ltd is ₹519.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Reliance Communications Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Reliance Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Reliance Communications Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Reliance Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.43%, 3 Years at -19.53%, 1 Year at -1.00%, 6 Month at 4.21%, 3 Month at 1.54% and 1 Month at 6.45%.
